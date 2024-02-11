Vanessa Hudgens & Idris Elba Dazzle at One&Only One Za'abeel Grand Opening in Dubai

Vanessa Hudgens, Idris Elba, and a host of other celebrities descended upon Dubai for the grand opening of the One&Only One Za'abeel resort. The event, which took place on February 10, 2024, was a star-studded affair that saw A-listers grace the red carpet in their finest attire.

Advertisment

A Night of Glamour and Stars

Hudgens, who recently made headlines for her bold fashion choices, donned a tomato red Zimmermann Tranquillity ruffled silk chiffon mini dress from the Spring 2024 collection. This marks her first time wearing a color other than black or black-and-white on the red carpet since July 2023. She accessorized her look with nude platforms and gold jewels, exuding an air of elegance and confidence.

Idris Elba was also in attendance with his wife Sabrina. The actor, known for his roles in "Luther" and "The Wire," looked dapper in a tailored suit as he posed for photographs alongside his wife. Other celebrities spotted at the event included Naomi Campbell, Emma Raducanu, and Jennifer Lopez.

Advertisment

Beyond Dubai: Super Bowl and Goya Awards

Meanwhile, across the globe, Super Bowl weekend saw its own share of famous faces. Diplo and Zach Bryan were among those present at various events in Las Vegas. In Spain, Penélope Cruz walked the red carpet at the Goya Awards, where she was nominated for Best Actress.

Back in the United States, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Megan Fox, Rob Lowe, Robert Downey Jr., and Cilian Murphy were spotted at different gatherings. Green Day's band members, Rebel Wilson, DJ Irie, Flavor Flav, Shaquille O'Neal, Julia Fox, Red Hot Chili Peppers' bandmates, Will Ferrell, and Tom Brady also made appearances.

Advertisment

Fashion's Finest

The fashion world wasn't left out of the action either. Sydney Sweeney, Molly Ringwald, Coco Rocha, and Ashley Madekwe were seen at various fashion-related events. Busy Philipps, Andy Cohen, Joey King, Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon, Lucy Hale, Claire Danes, and Sigourney Weaver were also out and about, adding to the glamour of the season.

As the curtains close on these events, it's clear that the month of February has been a busy one for the world of entertainment. From the glamour of Dubai to the excitement of Super Bowl weekend and the prestige of the Goya Awards, celebrities have been making their mark on the global stage.

Vanessa Hudgens, in particular, stood out at the One&Only One Za'abeel grand opening. Her choice to wear a vibrant red dress signaled a departure from her usual monochrome palette, demonstrating her willingness to take risks and push boundaries in the fashion sphere. As fans look forward to her next appearance, one thing is certain: Hudgens continues to be a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood.