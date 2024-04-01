Valerie Lomari's Fight Against FGM: Turning Personal Trauma into Global Advocacy

At 16, Valerie Lomari endured the harrowing experience of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Nigeria, an ordeal that has left indelible scars both emotionally and physically. Now 52, the mother of three has turned her personal trauma into a global advocacy, determined to eradicate this practice and support survivors in Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, and London. Lomari's story is not just one of survival but of transformation, as she leverages her painful past to forge a future free from FGM for others.

From Victim to Champion

Despite the deep-seated trauma and health complications resultant from FGM, Lomari found solace and purpose in sharing her story. Meeting her husband in Nigeria and eventually moving to the UK, she encountered a supportive environment that helped her confront and talk about her experiences. This support system was instrumental in her transition from a victim to an advocate. Lomari's journey of healing took a significant turn when she decided to confront her grandmother, leading to a deeper understanding of the cultural underpinnings of FGM. Her grandmother's remorse and encouragement propelled Lomari to speak out against the practice, culminating in the creation of Women of Grace, an organization dedicated to supporting FGM survivors.

Education and Support: Pillars of Eradication

Understanding that education and support are vital in the fight against FGM, Lomari and her organization, Women of Grace, focus on peer support groups, safe spaces, counseling, and educational outreach. Their work emphasizes the importance of informing families and communities about the dangers and violations inherent in FGM. By speaking in schools, Lomari aims to empower the next generation with knowledge about bodily autonomy and the rights of women and girls, hoping to break the cycle of violence perpetuated by tradition.

Challenges and Global Context

The fight against FGM is fraught with challenges, not least of which is the deeply entrenched cultural beliefs that perpetuate the practice. Lomari's advocacy occurs against a backdrop of global efforts to combat FGM, including legal battles in countries like Gambia, where recent legislative efforts threaten to reverse progress. The potential repeal of FGM bans in such nations underscores the complex interplay between tradition, religion, and the rights of women and girls. Lomari's work, therefore, is not just about supporting survivors but also about challenging and changing narratives around FGM at a global level.

Valerie Lomari's journey from a victim of FGM to a leading voice in its eradication highlights the power of personal stories in catalyzing change. Her advocacy not only supports survivors but also challenges the cultural norms that perpetuate FGM. As Lomari continues to fight for a world free from FGM, her story serves as a beacon of hope and a call to action for individuals and communities worldwide. The battle against FGM is far from over, but with champions like Lomari, the path towards eradication becomes clearer, one survivor at a time.