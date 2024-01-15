Valerie Chaney: Beyond the Shadow of Comedian Pete Holmes

Valerie Chaney may be best known as the wife of revered comedian Pete Holmes, yet she is a woman of many talents and passions. This dance fitness instructor and meditation practitioner, who has been married to Holmes for more than six years, is a vibrant personality with a robust presence on social media, particularly Instagram. On this platform, she shares snippets of her family life, wellness journey, and creative pursuits.

A Marriage Grounded in Love and Shared Passions

Chaney’s relationship with Holmes is clearly filled with deep affection and mutual respect. This was evident in March 2023 when she posted a series of photos for Holmes’ birthday, expressing her profound love for him and the example of love they set for their daughter. Their engagement story is as unique as their bond – Holmes proposed to Chaney in a hot air balloon in Santa Barbara, California, fulfilling her long-held desire to ride in one. The couple tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in October 2017, celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary with heartfelt social media posts.

Embracing Motherhood and Family Life

In September 2018, the couple welcomed their daughter, Lila. Chaney shared the news with the world through a touching Instagram post, which depicted the pure joy of new motherhood. Since then, their family moments and shared life have been a consistent feature on Chaney’s social media, offering an intimate look into their home and hearts.

A Shared Interest in Wellness and Creativity

Beyond family, Chaney and Holmes share a common interest in meditation. This passion is reflected in Chaney’s work as a meditation teacher and in the wellness events and retreats she hosts. Furthermore, their shared interest paved the way for Holmes’ weekly comedy podcast, ‘You Made It Weird,’ to introduce a spinoff, ‘We Made It Weird.’ Here, the couple engage in conversations and light-hearted banter, showcasing their chemistry to the world. Apart from this, Chaney also expresses her creativity through original poetry, sharing pieces of her work on Instagram, thereby adding another layer to her multifaceted identity.