Valereum Reignites Collaboration with Mattereum: A Strategic Move Towards Tokenisation Revolution

Valereum PLC, a pioneering technology group based in Gibraltar, is reigniting its collaborative efforts with Mattereum and its founder Vinay Gupta, post the acquisition of the GSX Group in December 2023. This strategic acquisition is a pivotal part of Valereum’s blueprint to bolster its footprint in the tokenised digital markets.

Strategic Synergies and Technological Innovation

The two companies are on a quest to uncover numerous opportunities and synergies that their collaboration could potentially unlock, with the grand vision of transforming technology markets. Valereum is set on churning out innovative solutions and is determined to cement itself as a significant contributor to industry advancements.

To fortify these plans, Vinay Gupta has transitioned from his advisory role at Valereum, paving the way for a more direct engagement. To further capitalize on this, Valereum has welcomed Daryl McFarlane as the Chief Technical Officer. McFarlane will work in close collaboration with Mattereum, particularly focusing on the Mattereum Asset Passport technology, which holds the promise to revolutionize asset tokenisation and provide legal certainty for fractional ownership.

Leadership Perspectives and Future Endeavours

Nick Cowan, the CEO of Valereum, holds Mattereum’s accomplishments in high regard and is buoyant about the potential of their future collaborations, especially in the domain of tokenisation as a technology service provider and marketplace operator. A virtual shareholder meeting, where these developments and strategic alignments are expected to be discussed, is slated for 22 February.

With this collaboration, Valereum is positioning itself to be at the forefront of tokenisation, leveraging the potential of technology solutions and marketplace operations. The synergy between Valereum and Mattereum exemplifies a transformative approach in the realm of technology markets, one that could shape the future of digital assets and tokenisation.