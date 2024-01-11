Vale Council Ordered to Pay Appeal Costs Amid Controversy Over Barry Incinerator

In a recent development, the Vale Council has been mandated to bear the costs of an appeal made by Biomass UK No.2 Limited, the proprietor of a biomass incinerator in Barry. The appeal, directed against an enforcement notice issued by the council, was annulled in August 2023. This decision has sparked outrage among local campaign groups, particularly the Docks Incinerator Action Group (DIAG), which has been vocal in its criticism of the council’s approach towards the incinerator’s development.

Enforcement Notice Deemed Unnecessary

Planning and Environment Decision Wales (PEDW) underscored a significant lack of proper investigation by the Local Planning Authority (LPA) in its report. The enforcement notice, according to PEDW, was uncalled for, implying that the council may have overstepped its authority in this matter. This decision has put the council in a precarious position, with accusations of squandering taxpayer money and mishandling the incinerator’s development process.

DIAG’s Accusations Against the Council

DIAG has been at the forefront, calling out the council’s alleged failings. The group argues that the council did not mandate an Environmental Impact Assessment for the incinerator, an oversight that DIAG considers a grave mistake. The group has also raised questions about the ‘unreasonable behaviour’ shown by council officers, though the motives behind such behaviour remain nebulous.

Vale Council’s Stance Post-Decision

Despite the setback of the enforcement notice being quashed and the ensuing obligation to pay costs, the Vale Council remains unyielding in its commitment to enforce regulations against the Barry Biomass plant, if circumstances call for it. While expressing disappointment over PEDW’s decision, the council has made it clear that it will not be deterred from taking further action if the plant operates without appropriate planning permissions or if current planning applications are turned down.