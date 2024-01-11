en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Vale Council Ordered to Pay Appeal Costs Amid Controversy Over Barry Incinerator

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:41 am EST
Vale Council Ordered to Pay Appeal Costs Amid Controversy Over Barry Incinerator

In a recent development, the Vale Council has been mandated to bear the costs of an appeal made by Biomass UK No.2 Limited, the proprietor of a biomass incinerator in Barry. The appeal, directed against an enforcement notice issued by the council, was annulled in August 2023. This decision has sparked outrage among local campaign groups, particularly the Docks Incinerator Action Group (DIAG), which has been vocal in its criticism of the council’s approach towards the incinerator’s development.

Enforcement Notice Deemed Unnecessary

Planning and Environment Decision Wales (PEDW) underscored a significant lack of proper investigation by the Local Planning Authority (LPA) in its report. The enforcement notice, according to PEDW, was uncalled for, implying that the council may have overstepped its authority in this matter. This decision has put the council in a precarious position, with accusations of squandering taxpayer money and mishandling the incinerator’s development process.

DIAG’s Accusations Against the Council

DIAG has been at the forefront, calling out the council’s alleged failings. The group argues that the council did not mandate an Environmental Impact Assessment for the incinerator, an oversight that DIAG considers a grave mistake. The group has also raised questions about the ‘unreasonable behaviour’ shown by council officers, though the motives behind such behaviour remain nebulous.

Vale Council’s Stance Post-Decision

Despite the setback of the enforcement notice being quashed and the ensuing obligation to pay costs, the Vale Council remains unyielding in its commitment to enforce regulations against the Barry Biomass plant, if circumstances call for it. While expressing disappointment over PEDW’s decision, the council has made it clear that it will not be deterred from taking further action if the plant operates without appropriate planning permissions or if current planning applications are turned down.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
3 seconds ago
New Zealand Funds Fiji's Multi-Ethnic Policy Framework Development
With an aim to promote ethnic harmony and inclusivity, the New Zealand government has extended a financial grant of $NZ 75,000 to Fiji. This generous contribution is designated to facilitate the development of a comprehensive policy framework for Fiji’s Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs. The funding specifically covers the expenses associated with hiring two experienced specialists
New Zealand Funds Fiji's Multi-Ethnic Policy Framework Development
House Music Vocalist Kathy Brown Fights Stage 4 Lung Cancer: Fundraising Efforts Underway
40 seconds ago
House Music Vocalist Kathy Brown Fights Stage 4 Lung Cancer: Fundraising Efforts Underway
Black Sticks Trio Set for Milestone Games Amidst Olympic Qualifying Efforts
42 seconds ago
Black Sticks Trio Set for Milestone Games Amidst Olympic Qualifying Efforts
Massive Illegal Week-long Rave Attracts 8,000 in Spain
6 seconds ago
Massive Illegal Week-long Rave Attracts 8,000 in Spain
Court Rules in Favor of RNC, Striking Down Ten Provisions of Virgin Islands Election Law
22 seconds ago
Court Rules in Favor of RNC, Striking Down Ten Provisions of Virgin Islands Election Law
Nigeria's Banking Reshuffle: Central Bank Appoints New Chief Executives
39 seconds ago
Nigeria's Banking Reshuffle: Central Bank Appoints New Chief Executives
Latest Headlines
World News
Joenathan Mays: McLaren Flint's Outstanding Employee of the Month
3 mins
Joenathan Mays: McLaren Flint's Outstanding Employee of the Month
Passenger Defecates Mid-Flight, Causing Distress on Delta Airlines
3 mins
Passenger Defecates Mid-Flight, Causing Distress on Delta Airlines
ONE Championship Star Fariya Aminipour's Tragic Demise: An Unfulfilled Dream and Lasting Legacy
4 mins
ONE Championship Star Fariya Aminipour's Tragic Demise: An Unfulfilled Dream and Lasting Legacy
Civil Society Coalition Challenges Dissolution of Universities' Governing Councils in Nigeria
4 mins
Civil Society Coalition Challenges Dissolution of Universities' Governing Councils in Nigeria
High School Sports Roundup: A Weekend of Wins, Losses, and Celebrations
6 mins
High School Sports Roundup: A Weekend of Wins, Losses, and Celebrations
Hunter Biden to Plead Not Guilty to Tax Offenses Amidst Political Turmoil
7 mins
Hunter Biden to Plead Not Guilty to Tax Offenses Amidst Political Turmoil
Major Storm Threatens with Heavy Rains and High Winds
11 mins
Major Storm Threatens with Heavy Rains and High Winds
Albuquerque Calls for Reform in New Mexico's Capital Outlay Funding
12 mins
Albuquerque Calls for Reform in New Mexico's Capital Outlay Funding
Tigers Triumph: University of Missouri Wrestling Team Shuts Out Stanford
12 mins
Tigers Triumph: University of Missouri Wrestling Team Shuts Out Stanford
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
3 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
3 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
5 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
11 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app