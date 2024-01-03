en English
Vail’s Groundbreaking Initiative for Affordable Housing

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:17 pm EST
In a significant move towards affordable housing, the town of Vail, in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley, Eagle County Government, and Triumph Development, has announced an initiative to facilitate homeownership. Approved on January 2, this initiative paves the way for the construction of 10 new homes as part of the Timber Ridge Phase II redevelopment project, with occupancy expected by fall 2025.

A Collective Effort for Affordable Housing

The Town of Vail has pledged $2 million towards a mortgage lending pilot program, with half the funds arising from a deed restriction violation settlement. The Eagle County Government is also set to contribute an equal amount, subject to the approval of its 2024 budget.

The homes, targeted at buyers earning under 80 percent of the area median income, will have zero-interest mortgages and be deed-restricted to ensure long-term affordability. Habitat Vail Valley, with the aim of self-financing these three-bedroom homes, is working on raising an additional $4 million. This amount will supplement the investment made by the Town and County.

Triumph Development and Modular Techniques

Triumph Development is slated to kick-start construction this spring using modular techniques. The homes are projected to be move-in ready by spring 2025. This initiative falls under Habitat’s broader aim of creating affordable housing solutions. It has already launched a project for 16 modular homes in the Town of Eagle.

Addressing the Affordability Crisis in Vail

This program is a groundbreaking approach to tackling the housing affordability crisis in the Vail area. The significance of this initiative is particularly high for a ski town like Vail, where property values have seen a sharp increase.

0
