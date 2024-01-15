en English
BNN Newsroom

Uzbek Textile Industry Boosts Global Strategy with International Advisers

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:19 am EST
In a strategic move to fortify its position in the global textile market, the Uztekstilprom Association, a significant force in Uzbekistan’s textile industry, has recently integrated three international experts into its advisory board. The new appointees include Syed Naved Hussein, Vice Chairman of the Bangladeshi firm Beximco Group; Stanley Wei, Chairman and Managing Director of Oneness International Group; and Patrick Martens, an independent international consultant engaged through the GIZ Uzbekistan project.

A Global Strategy for Expansion

The Uzbek textile sector, backed by government support and favorable trade agreements, is gearing up to expand its global footprint. With a keen focus on increasing exports and drawing foreign investments to modernize production facilities, the industry is all geared up to make its mark on the global stage. The integration of these foreign advisers is anticipated to bring novel insights and strategies, pushing the industry forward and reinforcing Uzbekistan’s stature as a significant player in the international textile arena.

Revamping the Uzbek Textile Industry

The Uztekstilprom Association’s appointment of these international advisers is part of a broader plan to revamp and expand the industry. The association aims to develop a comprehensive industry strategy that includes the creation of textile and sewing-knitting complexes, production of high-value finished products, and expansion of the range and volume of products in high demand in both domestic and foreign markets. By doing so, it aims to provide employment opportunities for the population, thereby driving economic growth.

International Interest in Uzbek Market

As the Uzbek textile industry forges ahead with its global strategy, it is worth noting that several international textile industry companies are eyeing the Uzbek market. The lure of the market’s potential, coupled with the transformative economic policies of the Republic of Uzbekistan, makes it an attractive destination for international players. The integration of renowned international advisers into the Uztekstilprom Association is a testament to the industry’s global outreach and ambition.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

