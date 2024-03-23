UWI Five Islands Campus to Host Landmark Caribbean AI Conference in July 2024

From July 8-10, 2024, The University of the West Indies (The UWI) Five Islands Campus in Antigua is set to spearhead the Caribbean's technological advancement through its inaugural international AI conference titled "Reimagining the Digital Transformation of the Caribbean in an Age of Regenerative AI and the Fifth Industrial Revolution." High-profile figures like Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, Professor Justin Robinson, and The Honourable Mr. Gaston Browne will grace the event with their insights, alongside AI luminaries from leading institutions and corporations.

Setting the Stage for Innovation

The conference is poised at a critical juncture as the Caribbean seeks to navigate the complexities of the digital era, underscored by the recent UN resolution advocating for the beneficial and ethical use of AI. With a vision to harness AI for sustainable development, the event will feature over 80 research papers and 60 speakers discussing the integration of AI across various sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, and smart cities. This diverse assembly aims to catalyze transformative research and foster collaborations that will propel the Caribbean's technological and sustainable development forward.

Exploring AI's Potential

Participants will have the opportunity to engage in pre-conference workshops and panels covering a broad spectrum of AI applications. From addressing climate change to enhancing disaster preparedness and revolutionizing tourism and education, the conference will provide a comprehensive exploration of how AI can be leveraged to overcome regional challenges and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. This holistic approach underscores the conference's commitment to fostering an innovative and ethically grounded AI ecosystem in the Caribbean.

Building Collaborative Networks

Recognizing the importance of collaboration, the conference will serve as a nexus for AI experts, policymakers, and stakeholders to forge strategic partnerships and share best practices. With sponsorship opportunities available, the event also offers a platform for businesses to connect with the forefront of AI research and innovation in the region. For those interested in taking part in this pivotal event, registration is now open, with early bird discounts available until April 30, 2024.

As the conference approaches, the anticipation builds for what promises to be a watershed moment in the Caribbean's digital transformation journey. By bringing together a constellation of AI experts and visionaries, The UWI Five Islands Campus is not just hosting a conference; it is laying the groundwork for a future where AI and technology drive sustainable growth and innovation across the Caribbean.