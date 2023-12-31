Uttarakhand CM Announces Implementation of Uniform Civil Code

The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has declared the impending implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. Aimed at harmonizing personal laws across all religions, the bill for the UCC will be introduced in the state assembly shortly.

Uniform Civil Code: A Step Towards Legal Uniformity

The UCC, a common code of personal laws for people of all religions, is a significant step towards legal uniformity in the country. This announcement comes after the recent swearing in of Dhami as the Chief Minister. Dhami’s government has expressed the intent to establish an expert panel to prepare a UCC draft for the state. Despite concerns raised by senior Supreme Court lawyers about the feasibleness of such a law, citing the complex legal framework and the requirement for Presidential sanction, the Uttarakhand government remains resolute in its decision.

UCC Draft: Emphasizing Equality and Empowerment

Amid reports that Uttarakhand’s UCC draft might serve as a model for the Centre’s law, CM Dhami met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The UCC draft prepared by Uttarakhand emphasizes gender equality and the empowerment of women, children, and disabled persons. The recommendations proposed by the committee will contribute to strengthening the secular fabric of society.

Political Undertones and Future Implications

Dhami’s announcement was made during his speech at the Shasthi Purti Mahotsav at Vatsalya Gram in Vrindavan, an event commemorating 60 years of Sadhvi Ritambhara’s renunciation. During his address, Dhami criticized opposition parties, suggesting that those who opposed the Ram Temple’s construction, the repeal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, or the cessation of triple talaq would not have accomplished these feats. In addition, Dhami reaffirmed the commitment to building a temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya with PM Modi’s participation in the consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22.