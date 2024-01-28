Uttar Pradesh Rallies to Rescue Destitute Elderly Amid Severe Cold

In the face of severe cold weather, the Social Welfare Department of Uttar Pradesh has launched a concerted campaign to rescue and assist destitute elderly individuals. The campaign, which has already seen the rescue and relocation of 192 elderly citizens to old age homes across various districts, is a testament to the power of collective effort involving District Social Welfare Officers, old age home staff, volunteers, and the general public.

Relentless Night Patrols

Night patrols are conducted at key transport hubs and intersections to identify and assist the vulnerable elderly in dire need. These patrols, backed by the efficient use of emergency services and an elderly helpline, allow for quick relocations to old age homes where they receive care and necessary amenities.

Reunion of Kokinpati Veeraswami

One of the many heartening stories to emerge from this campaign is that of Kokinpati Veeraswami, a native of Andhra Pradesh. After being found in a terrible state, he was not only provided with immediate care but was also successfully reunited with his family. Today, he is in a stable condition, a testament to the campaign's impact.

Collaborative Efforts for Rescue

The State Minister of Social Welfare, Asim Arun, has called for the police department's support in the campaign. This has resulted in a coordinated effort between the Social Welfare Department and police to help destitute elderly individuals. Meanwhile, citizens are encouraged to participate actively by reporting cases through the Elder Line or emergency police services. The campaign represents a robust example of the state's government social welfare initiatives, with old age homes in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh providing shelter, food, clothing, medicine, entertainment, and medical care to the elderly.