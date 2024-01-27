Utah's Aerospace & Defense Day Showcases Cutting-Edge Innovations

The buzz of innovation filled the air at Utah's Capitol during the Aerospace & Defense Day, as Fortem Technologies showcased the prowess of the DroneHunter F700. This drone, with its advanced radar tracking system, can identify, track, and capture enemy drones using a net—all within a span of three minutes. The event, which featured over 40 companies, served as a platform for Utah's latest technological innovations.

A Gathering of Industry Giants

Hosted by 47G, formerly known as Utah's Aerospace and Defense Association, the event aimed to foster dialogue between industry leaders and legislators. The goal was clear—to help Utah maintain its competitive edge in national security advances. The association's rebranding to 47G is a nod to Utah's pioneering legacy, with the number denoting Utah's place as the 47th state of the union.

Leadership and Economic Impact

Former Utah Representative Chris Stewart was appointed chairman of the association, underscoring the significance of artificial intelligence (AI), radar, cybersecurity, and other technologies in Utah's development. The state's aerospace and defense sector is a powerhouse, accounting for nearly 20% of its economic activity. The sector is a diverse landscape of over 1,000 companies and military installations, all contributing to Utah's robust economy.

Quantum Security and Urban Air Mobility

Secured Quantum Services made a compelling case for the potential of quantum security in preventing data breaches—an effective contrast to traditional binary systems. Hexcel Corporation, on the other hand, shared its vision for the urban air mobility market. The company aims to use its materials for air taxis, a concept projected to be operational by the 2034 Olympics.

Enhancing Accessibility and Supporting Military Spouses

Extreme Motus introduced the Emma X3 off-road wheelchair, a technological marvel designed to enhance accessibility to nature for wheelchair users. The Rosie Project was also highlighted as a noble non-profit initiative that supports military spouses in finding fulfilling careers within the Department of Defense.