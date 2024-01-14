en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Utah Man Arrested for Shooting Two People, Expresses Intent to Kill

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:23 pm EST
Utah Man Arrested for Shooting Two People, Expresses Intent to Kill

In a shocking incident that has rattled the tranquil facade of West Valley City in Utah, a violent dispute escalated to a shooting, leading to the arrest of 32-year-old Joshua Zobel. The incident occurred at an apartment complex, where Zobel, following a verbal altercation, not only refused to vacate the premises but unleashed a wave of physical assault and gunfire on two victims, a male and a female.

Unraveling the Ordeal

The male victim bore the brunt of Zobel’s physical assault before the situation spiraled out of control. Zobel then brandished a handgun, discharging it in the direction of both victims. The injuries inflicted, while not fatal, were significant enough to cause alarm. Zobel then absconded from the scene, attempting to fade into the pedestrian traffic of the city.

Capture and Confession

However, the West Valley City police officers, alert and quick to respond, apprehended the suspect while he was still on foot, distancing himself from the scene of the crime. Upon his arrest, Zobel openly admitted to not only the shooting but also the possession of the weapon used. His brazen declaration, wherein he expressed that he would repeat his actions and even kill if the situation were to recur, sent chills down the spine of the law enforcement officers.

Revelations Post Arrest

Upon searching Zobel, the police uncovered a loaded 9mm handgun, methamphetamine, and marijuana. Zobel now faces an array of charges, including two counts of aggravated assault, possession of controlled substances, carrying a dangerous weapon under influence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He has been secured at the Salt Lake County Jail, where he awaits further judicial proceedings. As the city processes the shock of this incident, it is a sobering reminder of the long shadows that crime can cast over society.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
12 mins ago
The Olsons: A Tale of Early Retirement Through Frugal Living and Real Estate
Joe and Ali Olson, two educators who tied the knot in their college years, actualized their dream of early retirement at the tender age of 29. Their secret? A frugal lifestyle combined with strategic investments in rental properties. Despite drawing a combined annual income of nearly $88,000, the Olsons were able to set aside about
The Olsons: A Tale of Early Retirement Through Frugal Living and Real Estate
Thrilling Night of Professional Wrestling: Maclin Triumphs, Backstage Drama, and Brutal Championship Clash
2 hours ago
Thrilling Night of Professional Wrestling: Maclin Triumphs, Backstage Drama, and Brutal Championship Clash
Strategizing Career Change: A Guide to Transitioning Without a Pay Cut
2 hours ago
Strategizing Career Change: A Guide to Transitioning Without a Pay Cut
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
12 mins ago
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
New Age Insurance: Navigating Coverage in the Era of Remote Work and Electric Vehicles
2 hours ago
New Age Insurance: Navigating Coverage in the Era of Remote Work and Electric Vehicles
Innovative iPhone Case with Integrated E Ink Display Hits the Market
2 hours ago
Innovative iPhone Case with Integrated E Ink Display Hits the Market
Latest Headlines
World News
Frosty Mustache: Andy Reid's Icicled Facial Hair Captivates NFL Fans
31 seconds
Frosty Mustache: Andy Reid's Icicled Facial Hair Captivates NFL Fans
Minnesota Wild Grapples with Season's Struggles: Pressure Mounts on Management
1 min
Minnesota Wild Grapples with Season's Struggles: Pressure Mounts on Management
Fijian Attorney-General Emphasizes Due Process in Investigations
1 min
Fijian Attorney-General Emphasizes Due Process in Investigations
Odisha Government and BMRC Hospitals Collaborate to Boost Healthcare Infrastructure
1 min
Odisha Government and BMRC Hospitals Collaborate to Boost Healthcare Infrastructure
Thrills and High Stakes: Upcoming Horse Racing Events in Chennai and Mumbai
1 min
Thrills and High Stakes: Upcoming Horse Racing Events in Chennai and Mumbai
Milwaukee Bucks Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Match
1 min
Milwaukee Bucks Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Match
Controversial Referee Decision Sparks Backlash in Asian Cup Football Match
1 min
Controversial Referee Decision Sparks Backlash in Asian Cup Football Match
Milwaukee Bucks Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in Thrilling NBA Showdown
1 min
Milwaukee Bucks Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in Thrilling NBA Showdown
California Baptist Secures Decisive Victory over Abilene Christian
1 min
California Baptist Secures Decisive Victory over Abilene Christian
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
8 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
8 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
21 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
26 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
30 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app