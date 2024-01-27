Utah Governor Cox Faces Backlash for Criticizing Diversity and Equity Initiatives

Utah Governor Spencer Cox finds himself in the hot seat for his recent criticism of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. The Governor's antagonism towards mandatory diversity statements in job applications, which he described as 'awful' and 'bordering on evil,' has been met with widespread condemnation. Critics argue that these statements are not mandatory, but rather, they are essay requirements related to departmental values and goals.

Spokesperson Accused of Gaslighting

The saga has been further inflamed by the Governor's spokesperson, Jennifer Napier-Pearce, who stands accused of misrepresenting application requirements and blaming those who attempt to rectify the misinformation. This action has stirred up allegations of gaslighting, putting the Governor's office under even more scrutiny.

Conservative Influence and DEI Programs

The Governor's critique of DEI programs, which includes questioning their efficacy and employment numbers, aligns with conservative viewpoints. Many see parallels with a paper published by the Heritage Foundation, suggesting that Cox's stance may not be entirely his own. Critics fear that the dismantling of DEI efforts could harm progress made in university enrollments among women and minorities, and draw comparisons with the removal of voting rights protections.

Utah Governor: Ban on Diversity Statements Passes Senate Overwhelmingly

Utah Governor Cox asserts that diversity and equity initiatives requiring signed statements will be prohibited after the legislative session, labeling such efforts as "awful" and "bordering on evil." A bill, recently passed 23-6 in the Senate, aims to eliminate dedicated diversity promotion offices in universities and government, emphasizing academic freedom and equal representation of all voices on campuses.