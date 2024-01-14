en English
BNN Newsroom

Utah Dad’s Viral Hack Employs Cartoon Stickers to Promote Healthy Eating for Kids

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:10 pm EST
Utah Dad’s Viral Hack Employs Cartoon Stickers to Promote Healthy Eating for Kids

In a world where junk food is often more appealing to children than fruits and vegetables, a Utah dad, Levi Jensen, has found an ingenious way to turn the tables. By leveraging the influence of popular cartoon characters, he has managed to make healthier food options more enticing for his kids, an approach demonstrated in a now-viral Instagram video that has captivated more than nine million viewers globally.

Cartoon Characters: The Secret Healthy Eating Weapon

Jensen’s innovative strategy involves placing stickers of beloved cartoon characters like Frozen’s Anna on fruits and vegetables. The video shows his daughter, Aria, opting for a red pepper decorated with a character sticker over other less healthy options. This seemingly simple tactic not only makes these food items visually appealing but also taps into children’s deep-rooted affinity for their favorite characters.

Science-Backed Success

Jensen’s hack is no mere gimmick. In fact, it is supported by research published in the Journal of Pediatrics. The study suggests that character branding can profoundly influence children’s taste preferences and snack selection. This marketing strategy, often employed by food marketers to sell processed foods, has been ingeniously repurposed by Jensen to promote healthier choices.

From Online Praise to Real-Life Impact

Aria’s mom, Emily Jensen, vouched for the success of this method in their home during an interview with TODAY.com. She noted how this easy and affordable tactic has made healthy eating more enjoyable for their kids. Interestingly, Aria’s newfound love for cucumbers is attributed to a Little Mermaid sticker. The family’s clever hack has not only been a hit at home but has also garnered widespread praise from parents online, many of whom intend to implement this strategy themselves. One user even highlighted how some countries, like the Netherlands, have laws restricting the use of popular cartoons in marketing highly processed foods, underscoring the recognized power such branding holds over children’s food preferences.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

