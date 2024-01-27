Usman Ododo Inaugurated as Kogi State Governor, Succeeding Yahaya Bello

Following the 2023 gubernatorial election, Usman Ododo has been officially inaugurated as the governor of Kogi State, at a ceremony in Lokoja, the state capital. This event signifies a political transition in the state as Ododo takes the reins from Yahaya Bello, who has completed his maximum two-term tenure as governor.

A New Era Begins

The swearing-in ceremony took place on a Saturday, with Ododo taking the oath of office at precisely 2:24 pm, marking the commencement of his tenure. This moment was a symbol of a new era dawning for the citizens of Kogi State, as they watched their new governor pledge his allegiance to the state.

Deputy Governor Steps Up

Just minutes prior to Ododo's swearing-in, Salifu Joel Oyibot was inaugurated as the deputy governor of Kogi State. The swift succession of oaths being administered signified the readiness of these leaders to take on their new responsibilities in governing the state.

A Commitment to Progress

Ododo, now the 5th Executive Governor of Kogi State, was sworn in alongside Deputy Governor Salifu Joel Oyibo amidst the presence of top members of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In his inaugural speech, Ododo expressed his commitment to furthering the key drivers of the Federal Government's programs in Kogi State, pledging to work diligently for the progress of the state and its inhabitants.