Users Encounter Multiple Glitches with macOS 14.3 Sonoma Update

Since the release of macOS 14.3 Sonoma, Apple enthusiasts have been met with a series of bugs and glitches. Notably, users are reporting a shutdown panic triggered by connecting a Thunderbolt SSD. The only workaround seems to be disconnecting the SSD before shutdown—a frustrating pitfall for many.
Missing Shutdown Button and Delayed Folder Opening
In an unusual move, the shutdown button has been removed from the login screen. This complicates the shutdown process, especially following a panic, as users are forced to log in before they can shut down their system. Moreover, a two-second delay when opening folders on external disks, absent in the previous version, Monterey, has been another setback for users.
Operating System Downgrade and App Updates
Attempts to restore the system to the earlier macOS 12.7 Monterey using Time Machine have proven futile. The tool only allows for data restoration, not a full OS rollback. This has trapped users in the new version, despite its bugs. Furthermore, applications such as Xcode and Little Snitch have required updates due to API changes introduced with the new macOS version.
Preview and Java Issues
Screen shots captured using the shortcut 'apple-shift-4' are opening in Preview at twice their intended size, particularly on 4K displays with 144 DPI. Moreover, Java-related issues have emerged, with applications hanging and requiring a relaunch, and an RCP application displaying an inverted splash screen.
Apart from these, users have reported a number of other issues with battery life, overheating, and waking up from sleep mode after updating to Sonoma 14.3. The community has been active in sharing experiences and offering troubleshooting suggestions, but an official solution from Apple remains awaited.