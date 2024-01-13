User Experience Highlights Superiority of Samsung’s QN90C Neo QLED TV Over Older Crystal 4K Model

In a strategic move that resonated with tech enthusiasts and home entertainment aficionados, Samsung announced at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) a significant price reduction for its 2023 TV models. The initiative, according to Samsung, was aimed at enabling users to upgrade their TVs affordably. One such upgrade, from a 50-inch Crystal 4K model to a 50-inch QN90C Neo QLED model, has shed light on the notable improvements in the viewing experience offered by the Neo QLED TV.

Unveiling the Neo QLED Experience

At first, the difference didn’t seem monumental. However, after a meticulous setup and calibration, the user noticed a significant enhancement in colors, contrast, and brightness levels. This improvement can be attributed to the Quantum Dot Matrix backlight technology, which offered deeper blacks with minimal halo effects.

Improvements Beyond Visual Quality

The user experience was further elevated by a modernized user interface with improved UI performance and an intuitive SolarRemote. In the gaming realm, the Neo QLED TV stood out by not only delivering better visual quality but also a more responsive gaming experience, suggesting lower input lag compared to the older Crystal 4K TV.

Justifying the Upgrade

The user expressed satisfaction with the upgrade, especially given the nearly 40% discount received, although the full price of the Neo QLED model was nearly five times that of the Crystal model. Despite this higher cost, the user concluded that the enhanced features and superior performance of the Neo QLED TV justified the upgrade, particularly for those who can afford it or find it at a discounted price.