US Patent Board Invalidates WAG Acquisition's Streaming Media Patents

Two streaming media patents owned by WAG Acquisition have been invalidated by the US Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) following challenges from Disney, Hulu, and Netflix. The patents, US 9,742,824 B2 and 9,762,636 B2, both titled "Streaming Media Delivery System" and issued in 2017, were intended to address common issues with conventional streaming technology such as interruptions and delays.
Legal Battle Over Streaming Patents
WAG Acquisition filed complaints against several companies, including Amazon, Google, YouTube, Disney, and Hulu, in October 2021. The company alleged that these entities were infringing on its streaming patents. In a countermove, the accused companies requested inter partes reviews (IPRs) of the patents, which led to the PTAB's decision.
Patents Declared Invalid Over Prior Art
On January 31, the PTAB found that the claims made by the patents were unpatentable and obvious over prior art. Prior art, in patent law, refers to any evidence that a patent's invention was already known. In this case, the PTAB found that the challenged claims were obvious over prior art related to network media streaming.
Victory for Disney and Co.
The decision marks a significant victory for the petitioners, which include entities associated with The Walt Disney Company such as Disney Streaming Technology, Disney Platform Distribution, Bamtech, and ESPN. This result highlights the ongoing challenges in patent disputes, particularly within the rapidly evolving field of streaming technology.