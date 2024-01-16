US Continues Pursuit of Middle East Normalization, Emphasizes Two-State Solution: Jake Sullivan at Davos

During his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor to US President Joe Biden, underscored that the United States remains steadfast in its pursuit of normalization in the Middle East, with a particular emphasis on offering a political horizon for the Palestinian people. The US strategy aligns with the goals established post October 7th, advocating for a two-state solution to ensure Israel's security.

US-Israel Relations Amid Differences

While acknowledging that the present Israeli government holds strong views on the Palestinian issue—which have encountered criticism from the US—Sullivan argued that Israel's security is best assured through the establishment of two states. He further emphasized that despite recent disagreements, the US and Israel's post-war visions do not diverge significantly from the proposal that Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had discussed prior to the conflict.

Addressing Regional Tensions

Sullivan addressed the rising regional tensions, including the recent exchanges of fire along Israel's northern border and the military campaign in Gaza. He stated that the US is firmly committed to counteracting the Houthi threat in Yemen, which is perceived as a global challenge. In response to this threat, the US has formed a coalition to strike Houthi targets in Yemen, leading to casualties among Houthi fighters.

Houthi Response and the Situation in Gaza

In retaliation to the US and British strikes, the Houthi group announced American and British interests as valid targets. The Houthis have been attacking cargo ships connected to Israel in solidarity with Gaza, which has been enduring an Israeli offensive since early October following a Hamas attack. The offensive has resulted in thousands of casualties, widespread displacement, and extensive infrastructure damage in Gaza. Amidst this crisis, Sullivan emphasized the need for a balanced, diplomatic approach and the establishment of a Palestinian state.