BNN Newsroom

US Content Creator Introduces ‘Dopamine Menu’ to Combat Burnout

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:28 am EST
US Content Creator Introduces ‘Dopamine Menu’ to Combat Burnout

The world of wellness has been hit by a fresh wave of creativity with US-based content creator, Kristen West, revolutionizing the traditional methods of combating burnout. Taking inspiration from a food menu, West, who runs The Centered Life Co., has devised an ingenious ‘dopamine menu’—a system designed to harmonize activities that spark joy, grounding, and bodily connection.

Decoding the Dopamine Menu

The dopamine menu—shared on TikTok and later on Instagram—categorizes activities into appetizers, entrees, sides, and desserts. Appetizers include quick boosts of joy that take under 10 minutes, while entrees are passions that require a more significant chunk of time. Sides refer to tasks that can accompany mundane activities, and desserts are the usual go-tos, like social media.

West emphasizes that, much like in a food menu, desserts can be delightful in moderation but can also make one feel unwell if overindulged. The concept of the dopamine menu, which has been viewed over 1.8 million times, is to serve as a visual reminder of what genuinely uplifts us when we’re feeling low, thus helping us avoid overindulging in ‘brain desserts.’

Public Response to the Dopamine Menu

Reactions on social media to West’s innovative approach were mixed. Some praised the concept for its helpfulness in organizing activities for happiness, while others critiqued it for potentially reinforcing harmful narratives similar to diet culture.

BNN Newsroom
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

