US Content Creator Introduces ‘Dopamine Menu’ to Combat Burnout

The world of wellness has been hit by a fresh wave of creativity with US-based content creator, Kristen West, revolutionizing the traditional methods of combating burnout. Taking inspiration from a food menu, West, who runs The Centered Life Co., has devised an ingenious ‘dopamine menu’—a system designed to harmonize activities that spark joy, grounding, and bodily connection.

Decoding the Dopamine Menu

The dopamine menu—shared on TikTok and later on Instagram—categorizes activities into appetizers, entrees, sides, and desserts. Appetizers include quick boosts of joy that take under 10 minutes, while entrees are passions that require a more significant chunk of time. Sides refer to tasks that can accompany mundane activities, and desserts are the usual go-tos, like social media.

West emphasizes that, much like in a food menu, desserts can be delightful in moderation but can also make one feel unwell if overindulged. The concept of the dopamine menu, which has been viewed over 1.8 million times, is to serve as a visual reminder of what genuinely uplifts us when we’re feeling low, thus helping us avoid overindulging in ‘brain desserts.’

Public Response to the Dopamine Menu

Reactions on social media to West’s innovative approach were mixed. Some praised the concept for its helpfulness in organizing activities for happiness, while others critiqued it for potentially reinforcing harmful narratives similar to diet culture.

