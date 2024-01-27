US Boosts Greek Defense with Sale of 40 F-35 Fighter Jets

In a recent turn of events, the United States has decided to sell up to 40 F-35 fighter jets to Greece in a deal valued at $8.6 billion. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis described the move as pivotal for the nation's defense and diplomacy. The announcement was made following a letter from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, which affirmed the decision and emphasized the strong Greek-American relations.

A Step Towards Modernization

The sale of these jets will significantly enhance Greece's defense capabilities, allowing its air force to modernize and bolster the defense of its airspace. The F-35s, hailed as new generation combat planes, are a crucial part of Greece's plan to counterbalance the obsolescence of older aircraft. Further, the deal underscores the foreign policy goals and national security interests of the US, fostering improved air capabilities and interoperability of its NATO ally.

Geopolitical Implications

The approval of the F-35 sale to Greece comes amidst geopolitical negotiations and tensions within NATO, particularly between Greece and Turkey. Coinciding with the F-35 deal, the US State Department has also approved a separate $23 billion package for Turkey, compromising of 40 F-16 Block 70 aircraft, modernization kits for 79 F-16s, and a collection of missiles, bombs, and spare parts.

Additional Defense Articles

Beyond the F-35s, the US is also contemplating providing Greece with Excessive Defense Articles (EDA). This could include 60 M-2 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, 2 C-130 military transport planes, and 10 engines for P-3 maritime patrol aircraft. Blinken's letter even hinted at the potential transfer of decommissioned LCS-type warships from the US Navy to Greece.

The decision of the US to bolster Greece's defense capabilities marks a significant day in Greek national defense and diplomacy, further strengthening the ties between the two countries.