Urgent Search for Missing Montgomery Teenager, $5,000 Reward Offered

Montgomery, Alabama is in the grip of a desperate search for 16-year-old Sidney Lanier High School student, Michael Anthony Cole Jr., who has been missing since Thursday, January 25. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued an emergency missing alert for Michael, last seen around 8:30 p.m. near Southmont Drive in Montgomery. He was wearing a black Tulones sweater with white print, black skinny jeans, and black and white Jordan 11 shoes.

Details of the Missing Teenager

Michael is 5'11" tall and weighs 165 pounds. He carries distinctive markings: tattoos on both arms and pierced ears. As the hours turn into days since his disappearance, his family's concern for his well-being continues to escalate. They have issued passionate appeals for assistance from the community, both offline and on social media platforms.

City Council Members Step In

Joining the efforts to expedite Michael's safe return, three Montgomery city council members, Marche Johnson from District 3, Franetta Delayne Riley from District 4, and Oronde Mitchell from District 6, have collectively offered a $5,000 reward. This sum, routed through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers, will be given to anyone providing information that leads to Michael's return.

Public Encouraged to Share Information

Councilman Oronde Mitchell emphasized the importance of drawing attention to Michael's case. He urged the public to come forward with any information, no matter how insignificant it might seem. Tips can be submitted directly to law enforcement or anonymously to Crime Stoppers via phone or the P3-tips app. The collective hope is that this appeal, combined with the offered reward, will encourage someone with vital information to step forward and facilitate Michael's safe return.