Urgent Search for Missing Jimmy-Lee, 13, Last Seen in Southampton's Shirley Area

Concerns are mounting for Jimmy-Lee, a 13-year-old boy from Southampton, who has been missing since Sunday, 25 February. Last observed in the Shirley vicinity around noon, the disappearance has triggered an extensive search operation. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, alongside Jimmy-Lee's family, are deeply troubled by his absence and are appealing to the public for any leads that could assist in locating him.

Details of Disappearance

Jimmy-Lee was reported missing after he was not seen since midday in the Shirley area, a location he is known to frequent along with Bitterne and Eastleigh. Described as white, about 4ft 6ins tall, of stocky build, with brown hair, he is easily recognizable. The local police have been tirelessly working to gather information, urging anyone who might have seen Jimmy-Lee or knows his whereabouts to come forward.

Community and Police Response

The community has rallied behind the search efforts, with many taking to social media to spread the word. The source have been at the forefront, conducting door-to-door inquiries and reviewing CCTV footage in the hope of finding any clues. The police stress the importance of public assistance in these cases, believing that even the smallest piece of information could lead to a breakthrough.

How to Help

The police have set up dedicated lines for tips and are encouraging anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to get in touch. They highlight that Jimmy-Lee has connections in Shirley, Bitterne, and Eastleigh, hinting that he might be in these areas. The community's involvement is crucial, and time is of the essence in ensuring Jimmy-Lee's safe return.

The disappearance of Jimmy-Lee has not only sparked a significant search operation but has also brought together a community united in concern and hope. As days pass, the urgency to find him increases. Everyone is holding onto hope that Jimmy-Lee will be found safe and sound, and the efforts to locate him will not cease until he is back with his family. The case stands as a poignant reminder of the critical role the public plays in aiding missing person searches.