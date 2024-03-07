Urgent Manhunt in Sydney: Authorities Seek Public's Help to Find Corey Hastings

Following the unexpected release of Corey Hastings from a correctional facility in Sydney's south-east, an intense search operation has been launched. Hastings, aged 30, was last seen departing the facility on Anzac Parade, Matraville, around 1 pm on Thursday, 7 March 2024. The police from Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are spearheading an extensive search and inquiry effort to ascertain his whereabouts.

Latest Sighting and Description

Continuing inquiries have led the police to believe that Hastings was last observed at a shopping centre in Eastgardens, shortly before 3 pm. Described as Caucasian, standing at 192cm tall, with a heavy build and sporting red/auburn hair, Hastings was last seen wearing a white t-shirt adorned with stripes. This detailed description has been released in hopes that members of the public can assist in his quick location.

Public Assistance and Safety Advisory

The authorities are making a public appeal for assistance in locating Hastings. It is suspected that he may be utilizing public transport to move around. The police urge anyone who spots Hastings not to approach him due to potential safety risks but to contact Triple Zero (000) immediately. This approach underscores the seriousness with which the authorities are taking the situation, prioritizing public safety while attempting to ensure Hastings' swift return to custody.

How to Report Information

For those who may have information regarding Corey Hastings' whereabouts or any relevant details about this incident, they are strongly encouraged to reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. The police assure that all information provided will be treated with strict confidence. This appeal for public assistance is a crucial component of the police's strategy to leverage community support in locating individuals who are unlawfully at large.

As the search intensifies, the community's role in aiding law enforcement cannot be understated. This incident not only highlights the challenges faced by correctional and policing authorities but also underscores the importance of public vigilance and cooperation in maintaining public safety. As the authorities continue their efforts to locate Hastings, the impact of this incident on community safety and trust in the correctional system remains to be fully understood.