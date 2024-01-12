Urbanix’s Titanium Multitool Keychain: Practicality and Style in One Package

The Urbanix Titanium Alloy EDC Multitool Keychain, a versatile and durable solution equipped with a range of tools for everyday use, is currently seeking funding through a Kickstarter campaign. Crafted from TC4 titanium and precision CNC machining, the keychain presents a lightweight yet robust build, tipping the scales at a mere 6 grams.

Practical and Stylish Design

More than just a practical tool, the Urbanix keychain is also a stylish accessory. Its minimalist design seamlessly blends with personal styles without adding bulk. The keychain features an innovative hook mechanism that easily attaches to items like belt loops. Plus, it’s TSA compliant, making it a travel-friendly accessory.

Utility at Your Fingertips

The Urbanix keychain is not just a key holder; it’s a multi-tool. It boasts a bottle opener, Phillips and flat screwdrivers, an emergency knife, and a hex wrench. The keychain’s utility and practicality make it an indispensable addition to any set of keys.

Eco-Friendly and Affordable

With its long-lasting design, the Urbanix keychain reduces waste, contributing to environmental conservation. Currently available for pre-order, the keychain is offered at an early bird pledge starting from approximately $49 or 24, representing a 39% discount off the projected retail price. The campaign, which has already surpassed its modest funding goal of $639, concludes on 02/08/24. Pre-orders start at $31, with rewards estimated to start shipping in April 2024.