BNN Newsroom

Urbanix’s Titanium Multitool Keychain: Practicality and Style in One Package

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:40 am EST
The Urbanix Titanium Alloy EDC Multitool Keychain, a versatile and durable solution equipped with a range of tools for everyday use, is currently seeking funding through a Kickstarter campaign. Crafted from TC4 titanium and precision CNC machining, the keychain presents a lightweight yet robust build, tipping the scales at a mere 6 grams.

Practical and Stylish Design

More than just a practical tool, the Urbanix keychain is also a stylish accessory. Its minimalist design seamlessly blends with personal styles without adding bulk. The keychain features an innovative hook mechanism that easily attaches to items like belt loops. Plus, it’s TSA compliant, making it a travel-friendly accessory.

Utility at Your Fingertips

The Urbanix keychain is not just a key holder; it’s a multi-tool. It boasts a bottle opener, Phillips and flat screwdrivers, an emergency knife, and a hex wrench. The keychain’s utility and practicality make it an indispensable addition to any set of keys.

Eco-Friendly and Affordable

With its long-lasting design, the Urbanix keychain reduces waste, contributing to environmental conservation. Currently available for pre-order, the keychain is offered at an early bird pledge starting from approximately $49 or 24, representing a 39% discount off the projected retail price. The campaign, which has already surpassed its modest funding goal of $639, concludes on 02/08/24. Pre-orders start at $31, with rewards estimated to start shipping in April 2024.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

