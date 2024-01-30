UPS Achieves Record Performance and Dividend Hike for 2024

UPS, a global logistics behemoth, under the leadership of CEO Carol Tomé, has announced a record performance for the sixth consecutive year, solidifying its position as a carrier with the best on-time performance. Despite the challenges presented by 2023, the company has successfully fortified its foundation for future expansion.

UPS, with revenues of $91.0 billion in 2023, operates in over 200 countries and territories, employing nearly half a million people. The company's commitment to customer service, innovation, leadership development, and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, underpin its operational strategy.

Dividend Increment and Future Outlook

In a demonstration of financial strength and commitment to shareholders, UPS's Board of Directors has sanctioned a 15th consecutive hike in the company's quarterly dividend, pegging it at $1.63 per share for Q1 2024. This payout, slated for March 8, 2024, will be made to shareholders on record as of February 20, 2024.

Looking ahead to 2024, UPS anticipates its revenue to range between $92.0 billion and $94.5 billion. An adjusted operating margin of approximately 10.0% to 10.6% is projected, with planned capital expenditures approximating $4.5 billion. Anticipated dividend payments are close to $5.4 billion, pending board approval, with a forecasted effective tax rate around 23.5%.

Risks and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about UPS's strategic direction, future results, and future events. However, these statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ significantly from current expectations. These risks encompass the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic conditions, industry competition, labor negotiations, and regulatory changes. UPS does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as necessitated by law.