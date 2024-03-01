Upper West Youth Rally for Peace Ahead of 2024 Ghana Elections: A Commitment to Non-Violence

As Ghana inches closer to its 2024 general elections, the call for peace and stability has never been more crucial. In a recent development, Emmanuel Danyomah, the Executive Secretary of the Upper West Regional Peace Council, has made a passionate appeal to the youth in Wa, urging them to steer clear of violent extremism and actions that could jeopardize the peace in the area. This plea was made during a procession organized by local youth groups, demonstrating their dedication to maintaining harmony before, during, and after the electoral period.

A March for Peace

The procession, led by the spirited Jonjo youth group, saw hundreds of young individuals from various sections of the Wa municipality come together. Starting from the forecourt of the Upper West regional coordinating council, the youth paraded through the main streets with a vibrant display of dancing, drumming, and placards championing the cause of peace. The march culminated at the Jonjo youth camp, where a blood donation exercise underscored their commitment to societal contribution beyond mere words.

Preserving Territorial Integrity

The Regional Executive Secretary's call to action comes amid growing concerns over Ghana's territorial integrity, especially regarding the infiltration of violent extremists through border regions like the Upper West. The peaceful demonstration by the Wa youth is seen as a pivotal step towards maintaining the region’s tranquility as the nation gears up for the December polls. This effort aligns with the broader national agenda to harness the power of the youth in safeguarding Ghana’s democratic and peaceful legacy.

Spotlight on Peacebuilding Champions

Amidst these efforts, the work of peacebuilding champions like Mrs. Janet Adama Mohammed, who recently received the Martin Luther King Jr Peace and Social Justice Award, is gaining recognition. Her two-decade-long commitment to fostering peace through community mobilization and dialogue highlights the significant role that grassroots efforts play in conflict resolution and peace maintenance. This recognition, as reported by the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding Ghana (WANEP GHANA), serves as an inspiration for the youth in Wa and beyond to embrace peacebuilding as a crucial element of their civic duty.

As Ghana moves towards a critical juncture in its democratic journey, the collective actions of its youth, supported by seasoned peacebuilders, present a beacon of hope. This concerted effort not only reinforces Ghana's stature as a bastion of peace in West Africa but also sets a precedent for youth-led peace initiatives globally. The march in Wa is not just a testament to the youth's commitment to peace but also a call to action for all stakeholders to prioritize and invest in peacebuilding efforts, ensuring a stable and prosperous future for Ghana.