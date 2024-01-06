en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Unveiling War’s Impact: Alex Crawford on Yazidi Women and Personal Sacrifices

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:56 am EST
Unveiling War’s Impact: Alex Crawford on Yazidi Women and Personal Sacrifices

Alex Crawford, a veteran war correspondent for Sky News, unveils the deep-seated influence her career has had both on her personal life and on the women whose stories she has committed to narrate. The series ‘Women at War’ revisits the chilling experiences of these women, especially the Yazidi women, and the looming dread of ISIS’s resurgence.

The Plight of Yazidi Women

The treatment of Yazidi women by ISIS, an act of genocide as Crawford articulates, underscores the brutality meted out to women in conflict zones. The graphic accounts of rape, sexual slavery, and forced marriage wielded by extremists, including the Islamic State, against Yazidi women and children, are horrifying. The stories reveal the unspeakable atrocities borne by these women, illuminating the lingering trauma they endure and the constant fear of a possible return of ISIS.

Unmasking Genocide

The evidence-gathering efforts of the RINJ Foundation and the potential of charging the Islamic State with genocide and aggression in the International Criminal Court are also covered. The possibility of bringing charges against American actors for their actions in Iraq reiterates the global implications of this conflict. The article brings to light the ongoing captivity of many Yazidi women, adding another layer to the narrative of their suffering.

A Personal Journey

In her career spanning over five decades, Crawford has reported from diverse conflict zones, including the recent war in Ukraine, where she conducted a notable interview with President Zelensky. Yet, she openly discusses the personal cost of her career on her family, a stark admission of failure as a mother due to her professional obligations. The sexism and discrimination she encountered in the industry are also unveiled. Crawford’s candid confession underscores that women are frequently sidelined and not taken seriously at various stages of their careers.

Alongside the portrayal of the global impact of war on women, Crawford’s work also shines a spotlight on the personal sacrifices made by journalists in telling these stories. Her professional journey and the stories she tells are a stark reminder of the human cost of conflict, both on and off the battlefield.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
4 mins ago
Jennifer Lopez Sheds Light on Public's Fascination with Ben Affleck's Meme-Worthy Expressions
The ebb and flow of the internet are unpredictable, as is its latest fixation: the various expressions of Ben Affleck captured in paparazzi photos turning into viral memes. However, the woman who knows him best, Jennifer Lopez, has stepped forward to address the public’s concern and curiosity surrounding her husband’s demeanor in these snapshots. Addressing
Jennifer Lopez Sheds Light on Public's Fascination with Ben Affleck's Meme-Worthy Expressions
Unpacking the Variables: Why Some Earthquakes Prove Deadlier Than Others
1 hour ago
Unpacking the Variables: Why Some Earthquakes Prove Deadlier Than Others
El Monte's Fight Against Illegal Cannabis Operations Matches Legal Cannabis Tax Revenue
2 hours ago
El Monte's Fight Against Illegal Cannabis Operations Matches Legal Cannabis Tax Revenue
Affordable Housing on the Rise in Cradley Heath: RKA Holdings Proposes New Development
17 mins ago
Affordable Housing on the Rise in Cradley Heath: RKA Holdings Proposes New Development
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
28 mins ago
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
Middle East's Space Sector Set to Redefine Global Space Narrative, Predicts Euroconsult
40 mins ago
Middle East's Space Sector Set to Redefine Global Space Narrative, Predicts Euroconsult
Latest Headlines
World News
Catalina Crunch and NBA's Jalen Brunson Launch Limited-Edition Cereal
45 seconds
Catalina Crunch and NBA's Jalen Brunson Launch Limited-Edition Cereal
Nigeria's Super Eagles Defeated by Guinea in Pre-AFCON Friendly Match
1 min
Nigeria's Super Eagles Defeated by Guinea in Pre-AFCON Friendly Match
Delhi Cricket's Leadership Shakeup: Yash Dhull Replaced by Himmat Singh
1 min
Delhi Cricket's Leadership Shakeup: Yash Dhull Replaced by Himmat Singh
Robert Downey Jr. Sparks Debate on Beta-Blockers at 2024 Golden Globe Awards
2 mins
Robert Downey Jr. Sparks Debate on Beta-Blockers at 2024 Golden Globe Awards
Sinn Féin Labels Ongoing Northern Ireland Power-Sharing Talks as 'Charade'
2 mins
Sinn Féin Labels Ongoing Northern Ireland Power-Sharing Talks as 'Charade'
Emotional Moment on Air Marks Third-Year Anniversary of Capitol Riots
2 mins
Emotional Moment on Air Marks Third-Year Anniversary of Capitol Riots
Gabi SmartCare Clinches FDA Certification: A Leap for Digital Pediatric Healthcare
3 mins
Gabi SmartCare Clinches FDA Certification: A Leap for Digital Pediatric Healthcare
Rehabilitation Robots Market Set for Major Surge, Projected to Reach USD 1026.2 Million by 2030
3 mins
Rehabilitation Robots Market Set for Major Surge, Projected to Reach USD 1026.2 Million by 2030
Jacob Zuma Spearheads Campaign for Rising Political Party
3 mins
Jacob Zuma Spearheads Campaign for Rising Political Party
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
11 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app