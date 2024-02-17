Unveiling the Design Philosophies of Home of the Year Judge Amanda Bone

Imagine opening the door to a home where every corner tells a story of dreams, dedication, and design. This is the essence of RTE's Home of the Year, a show that dives deep into the heart of Ireland's most exquisite homes, judged by a panel that includes the renowned architect Amanda Bone. Bone, alongside her fellow judges, embarks on a quest to crown the nation's most breathtaking dwellings, from the panoramic splendors of the Antrim coast to the historical echoes of Co Wicklow. Today, we explore not just the homes that have captured the nation's imagination but the design philosophies of one of the minds behind the verdicts.

The Journey to Home of the Year

The current titleholder of Home of the Year is a testament to the vision of Rob and Janice McConnell, who brought to life a single-story marvel on the Antrim coast. Inspired by their worldwide travels, the McConnells were deeply involved in their project, managing its construction to ensure their vision came to fruition. The result is a home that offers stunning views of the sea, forest, and mountains, standing as a beacon of personal achievement and architectural beauty. This narrative of passion and personal touch is a theme that resonates with Bone, who seeks out these stories in each home she judges.

A Legacy of Winners

Before the McConnells, the crown was held by a 150-year-old farmhouse in Co Wicklow, lovingly transformed by Kate Byrne and Shane into a modern family oasis. This blend of history and modernity showcased the diverse architectural landscape of Ireland. In 2021, Jen Sheahan's late 1800s artisan cottage in Dublin, which underwent a complete renovation, was awarded the title, thanks to its modern, playful, and colorful design elements. Each of these homes reflects the unique visions of their owners, brought to life through innovative design and sheer willpower.

Amanda Bone: The Architect Behind the Judgement

In a revealing interview with Grainne Rothery, Amanda Bone shared insights into her design preferences and influences. Bone's journey into architecture was spurred by an early fascination with car design and a personal challenge — her claustrophobia. This fear of confined spaces has profoundly influenced her work, driving her to create spaces that breathe freedom and openness. Known for her strong opinions on design, Bone's perspectives have been a cornerstone of the Home of the Year judging panel.

Alongside Hugh Wallace and Sara Cosgrove, Bone celebrates the creativity and individuality that homeowners bring to the competition. The tenth series kicked off with a diverse selection of homes, including an old school house in Cork, an eco-minded self-build in Clare, and a 1960s house in Dublin, showcasing the wide array of architectural marvels that Ireland has to offer.

In the world of Home of the Year, the stories of homeowners, their dreams, and their dedication take center stage. Amanda Bone, through her expertise and unique perspective, plays a pivotal role in uncovering these narratives, celebrating the beauty of Irish homes and the stories they tell.