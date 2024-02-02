Unveiling the Best Backless Bras: Comprehensive Testing by PEOPLE

In a wide-ranging and thorough examination, the PEOPLE Tested team embarked on a month-long journey to uncover the best backless bras on the market. This quest involved the critical evaluation of 23 different styles, each assessed for their coverage, lift, support, and shaping capabilities, along with their ability to remain inconspicuous under clothing. The results are now in, and the most outstanding performer in this lingerie lineup is The Natural Lace-Up Adhesive Bra.

The Natural Lace-Up Adhesive Bra: A Lightweight Wonder

The Natural Lace-Up Adhesive Bra emerged as the top pick overall, impressing with its lightweight, strapless adhesive style. A distinguishing feature is its lace-up detail, which provides a bespoke push-up effect, tailored to individual needs. Not only did it offer a seamless look under clothing, but it also upheld its adhesive quality throughout the entire test period, demonstrating durability and reliability.

Gatherall Bra: Seamless Look and Supportive Feel

Another standout in the adhesive bra category was the Gatherall Bra. It earned accolades for its seamless look and supportive feel, a combination not easily achieved in this segment. Moreover, this bra boasted an ultra-sticky adhesive that remained secure even when the wearer was sweating, making it an ideal choice for those hot summer days or high-stress events.

Cmojsk Sticky Bra and Bare Necessities Dominique Noemi Strapless Backless Bustier

The Cmojsk Sticky Bra, available on Amazon, was identified as the best deal for those shopping on a budget. It comes in a two-pack for under $25, providing cost-effective coverage. However, potential buyers should be aware that it runs small, and the lace-up detail can become visible under tight clothing.

Fulfilling the needs of those seeking more support, the Bare Necessities Dominique Noemi Strapless Backless Bustier was also recommended. It features soft cups, underwire, and a low-back design suitable for many backless dress styles, truly combining form and function.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood Reporter has also shared its top adhesive bra picks, based on comprehensive testing by industry insiders and celebrity stylists. They recommend brands like Hollywood Fashion Secrets Tape, Nippies, and NuBra's Demi adhesive bra for securing clothing, preventing wardrobe malfunctions, and providing extra cleavage, helping their clients to stay photo-ready on the red carpet.