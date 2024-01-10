Unveiling Sharjah’s Architectural Marvel: A Mosque with a Glass Dome

In the heartland of Sharjah, a new architectural marvel is taking shape. An innovative mosque, featuring a unique glass ball dome and a spiral-shaped minaret, stands at the entrance to Al Dhaid, combining modern aesthetics with a sense of spiritual tranquility. This house of prayer, funded entirely by a generous philanthropist, is testament to how contemporary design can seamlessly merge with traditional spiritual functions.

Revolutionary Design

The mosque’s design is truly revolutionary. The minaret, usually a straightforward tower from which the call to prayer is made, has been rendered in a distinctive spiral shape. Adjacent to it is the spherical glass structure where worshippers gather for prayers. This glass dome, a spectacular sight, is more than just an aesthetic feature—it serves to fill the interior of the mosque with a soft, diffused light, adding to the spiritual ambiance.

A Testament to Philanthropy

The construction of this architectural wonder was made possible through the largesse of a single philanthropist. A testament to the power of charitable giving, the mosque is an embodiment of the philanthropic spirit that is deeply ingrained in the culture of the Emirate. While a significant part of the project is complete, the mosque is not yet finished. However, even in its incomplete state, it has managed to captivate the public with its distinctive design and the grandeur it imparts to worshippers.

Awe-Inspiring Interior

Inside, the mosque is spacious and bright. The geometric shapes of the glass dome cast enchanting reflections, adding to the serene atmosphere. Adding to the mosque’s majestic aura is an inscription of Ayat al-Kursi from the Quran at the entrance. Sharjah TV recently shared a video on Instagram that captured the public’s awe and appreciation for the mosque’s design. The comments highlighted the beauty and the spiritual experience the mosque promises to offer, especially during the rain. As one user aptly put it, the mosque is a “harmony of modern design and spiritual repose.”