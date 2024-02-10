Unseen Battlefield: Israel's Conflict with Hamas and the Subterranean Tunnel Network

In the heart of the Middle East, an intricate subterranean world has become the focal point of a bitter conflict between Israel and Hamas. The city of Khan Younis, a major Hamas stronghold in southern Gaza, is said to be home to a vast underground tunnel complex that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) claim is used by Hamas officials, including Yahya Sinwar, to hide and hold hostages kidnapped from Israel.

A Subterranean Battlefield

Despite half of North Gaza being destroyed by Israeli bombardment, the tunnel system remains intact. Estimates of the network's extent range from 400 kilometers to twice that length. This labyrinth of bunkers and tunnels serves as a refuge for Hamas and houses command posts, ammunition storage, and weapons workshops. Moreover, the network poses a significant threat to the Israeli army, as Palestinian fighters could emerge from the ground in conquered territories.

The IDF has been using bunker busting bombs in an attempt to destroy the tunnels, but their effectiveness has been limited. Experts have suggested flooding the tunnels, but the extent of the network and the risk of contaminating water tables make this a questionable solution.

The Human Cost

The scale of destruction in Khan Younis is immense, with many buildings completely destroyed and the rubble bulldozed away. The IDF has designated Khan Younis as a safer zone, but pressure from the United States and others to do more to protect civilians is mounting.

CNN was granted a military escort by the IDF to see the tunnels, but journalists were only able to see what the IDF allowed them to see. The IDF asserts that it seeks to minimize harm to civilians, but the devastation in Khan Younis tells a different story.

The Diplomatic Push

Amidst the ongoing conflict, France and the US have outlined a diplomatic solution to ease tensions between Israel and Lebanon. The proposed plan aims to address the underlying issues that have fueled the hostilities and find a lasting resolution to the crisis.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, the new army chief faces the challenge of gaining trust from his soldiers. Despite winning a recent victory, Pakistan's jailed ex-leader Imran Khan will not be able to form a government.

As international conflicts continue to pose challenges for various armed forces and political leaders, the situation in the Middle East remains particularly complex. The devastation in Khan Younis and the vast underground tunnel complex used by Hamas serve as a stark reminder of the human cost of war and the difficulties in finding a lasting solution to the conflict.

Despite the diplomatic efforts of France and the US, the Israeli army continues to face significant challenges in its conflict with Hamas due to the vast network of tunnels beneath Gaza. The IDF's use of bunker busting bombs has been largely ineffective, and experts' recommendations to flood the tunnels come with their own set of risks.

As the world watches and waits for a resolution, the people of Khan Younis and the surrounding areas continue to bear the brunt of the conflict. The devastation in the region is a stark reminder of the importance of finding a lasting solution to the crisis and the need for international cooperation to address the root causes of the conflict.