Unrest in Plateau State: A Threat to Nigeria's Maize Production and Food Security

The tranquility of Mangu town, the maize producing capital of Plateau State, Nigeria, has been shattered by relentless violence and unrest. The town, known for the largest maize market in the state, has been besieged by a series of brutal attacks over the past year, causing irreparable damage to lives, property, and the agricultural sector.

The Unseen Impact of Violence

The constant threat of violence has not only displaced farmers but also wreaked havoc on the maize supply chain. This has resulted in a significant reduction in maize production, with dire consequences for industries reliant on maize as a raw material. Key sectors affected include animal feed, flour milling, confectionery, and brewing. Plateau State, ranked as the fifth largest maize producer in Nigeria, contributed a hefty 477,900 metric tonnes in 2019. The current unrest, however, threatens to undo this progress.

An Economic Blow

The insecurity has had a marked effect on maize pricing. A 100kg bag of maize that previously sold for N35,000 to N36,000 in December 2023 at Kano's Dawanu commodity market is now priced between N47,000 to N48,000. Similarly, in Jos, the price for a metric tonne of dry yellow maize has seen a dramatic rise from N400,000 to N500,000. Such inflationary pressures are forcing the closure of poultry operations due to the prohibitive cost of feed.

A Looming Food Security Crisis

There is a growing concern that if the current state of insecurity persists, Nigeria could find itself grappling with a severe food security crisis. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has already sounded the alarm bell for Nigeria and other West African countries. It forecasts a decline in grain production in 2024, citing a cocktail of challenges including insecurity, rising production costs, and climatic changes. The threat to Mangu town's maize production could be the straw that breaks the camel's back.