Man and Three Boys Arrested After Glacis Estate Brawl

When the tranquility of a Saturday morning was shattered by an unexpected brawl in Glacis Estate, the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) found themselves in the midst of a chaotic scene.

The disturbance, reported near a football pitch at approximately 2:30 am, was far from a routine intervention.

Upon their arrival, RGP officers were confronted with a young woman bearing visible facial injuries, her distress echoing in the silent night.

She alleged assault by two boys, a statement that immediately triggered the summoning of an ambulance and a manhunt for the suspected assailants.

What followed was an intense pursuit on foot, ending with the apprehension and arrest of two boys, aged 14 and 16, on charges of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm.

The assault, a serious offence, left the community in a state of shock and raised concerns about the safety and security of public spaces in the locality.