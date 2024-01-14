en English
BNN Newsroom

Man and Three Boys Arrested After Glacis Estate Brawl

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:43 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 11:01 am EST
Man and Three Boys Arrested After Glacis Estate Brawl

When the tranquility of a Saturday morning was shattered by an unexpected brawl in Glacis Estate, the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) found themselves in the midst of a chaotic scene.

The disturbance, reported near a football pitch at approximately 2:30 am, was far from a routine intervention.

Upon their arrival, RGP officers were confronted with a young woman bearing visible facial injuries, her distress echoing in the silent night.

She alleged assault by two boys, a statement that immediately triggered the summoning of an ambulance and a manhunt for the suspected assailants.

What followed was an intense pursuit on foot, ending with the apprehension and arrest of two boys, aged 14 and 16, on charges of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm.

The assault, a serious offence, left the community in a state of shock and raised concerns about the safety and security of public spaces in the locality.

BNN Newsroom Crime
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

BNN Newsroom

