Lipids, Lipoproteins, and Blood Pressure: Breakthrough Study Unveils Key Relationship

In a groundbreaking study published in eBioMedicine, scientists have delved into the intricate relationship between lipids, lipoprotein particles, and other metabolites on blood pressure (BP) and pulse pressure (PP), employing the technique of Mendelian Randomization (MR). Hypertension, a condition characterized by consistently elevated BP, is a notorious precursor to cardiovascular disease (CVD) and is a significant factor in global mortality rates. Pulse pressure, a lesser-known but equally critical metric, indicates the level of arterial stiffness and is directly linked to escalated risks of hypertension, CVD, and mortality.

The study relied heavily on data sourced from Genome-Wide Association Studies (GWASs) within the UK Biobank and the Genetic Epidemiology on Adult Health and Aging (GERA) cohort. By utilizing clinical chemistry assays and nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, researchers were able to measure metabolites and lipids in the samples. They subsequently identified Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms (SNPs) associated with these factors as instrumental variables, paving the path to a deeper understanding of the genetic underpinnings of hypertension.

Deciphering the Lipid-Blood Pressure Relationship

Findings from the study revealed that genetically predicted total triglycerides (TG) exhibited a positive correlation with both diastolic and systolic BP. Conversely, LDL cholesterol (LDL-C) and Apolipoprotein B (ApoB) levels showed an inverse relationship with diastolic BP. Furthermore, LDL-C and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C) were associated with increases in PP. A striking discovery was the positive association between VLDL particles and their subparticles of varying sizes with systolic BP.

The MR Bayesian Model Averaging (MR-BMA) analyses indicated total TG as the strongest risk factor for increases in systolic BP and one of the top risk factors for diastolic BP. While the study has paved the way for a better understanding of the lipid-BP relationship, it also highlighted some limitations. The GWAS populations were primarily of European ancestry, and the data spanned a specific age range, suggesting further research is necessary to validate these findings across different demographics.