Unraveling the Hidden Impact of Mining: The Urgency of Data Transparency

Mining, the lifeblood of modern civilization, is enshrouded in a veil of opacity due to significant data gaps. The global impact of the industry, which supplies everything from iron to lithium, remains largely uncharted terrain. The rush for resources, like lithium for electric vehicle batteries, has triggered environmental and safety concerns, a fact underscored by the recent revocation of a lithium mine license in Serbia following public protests.

The Dark Side of the Mining Industry

In the coal mining industry, particularly in Indonesia, rainforest clearance and mine safety have emerged as pressing issues. Over 40 people have drowned in coal pits since 2011, painting a grim picture of the industry’s environmental and safety standards. Despite the urgency to comprehend the risks and effects of mining, there is no exhaustive inventory of the world’s mine sites. Data on production, waste, pollution, and resource consumption are scarce, further complicating the matter.

Illegal Operations and Data Accuracy

Illegal operations add another layer of complexity to the situation. More than 80% of gold mined in Colombia and Venezuela comes from unlawful activities, thereby affecting the accuracy of data. Researchers often have to rely on incomplete databases like S&P Capital IQ Pro, which, in spite of its limitations, is frequently the only source available. The issues are further exacerbated by studies that oversimplify, treating mines as identical points on a map and ignoring the varying scales of impact.

Call for Improved Research and Data Transparency

To enhance research, there is a growing demand for acknowledging data bias, coordinating data collection, sharing data, and adhering to FAIR principles (findability, accessibility, interoperability, and reusability). The mining industry is encouraged to boost data transparency. Simultaneously, researchers are urged to define essential variables for disclosure, develop independent verification methods, and utilize technologies like remote sensing and AI for automated mine mapping. Addressing these challenges is of paramount importance for tracking decarbonization strategies and informing policies and decisions in the mining sector.