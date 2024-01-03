en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Unraveling the Hidden Impact of Mining: The Urgency of Data Transparency

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:53 am EST
Unraveling the Hidden Impact of Mining: The Urgency of Data Transparency

Mining, the lifeblood of modern civilization, is enshrouded in a veil of opacity due to significant data gaps. The global impact of the industry, which supplies everything from iron to lithium, remains largely uncharted terrain. The rush for resources, like lithium for electric vehicle batteries, has triggered environmental and safety concerns, a fact underscored by the recent revocation of a lithium mine license in Serbia following public protests.

The Dark Side of the Mining Industry

In the coal mining industry, particularly in Indonesia, rainforest clearance and mine safety have emerged as pressing issues. Over 40 people have drowned in coal pits since 2011, painting a grim picture of the industry’s environmental and safety standards. Despite the urgency to comprehend the risks and effects of mining, there is no exhaustive inventory of the world’s mine sites. Data on production, waste, pollution, and resource consumption are scarce, further complicating the matter.

Illegal Operations and Data Accuracy

Illegal operations add another layer of complexity to the situation. More than 80% of gold mined in Colombia and Venezuela comes from unlawful activities, thereby affecting the accuracy of data. Researchers often have to rely on incomplete databases like S&P Capital IQ Pro, which, in spite of its limitations, is frequently the only source available. The issues are further exacerbated by studies that oversimplify, treating mines as identical points on a map and ignoring the varying scales of impact.

Call for Improved Research and Data Transparency

To enhance research, there is a growing demand for acknowledging data bias, coordinating data collection, sharing data, and adhering to FAIR principles (findability, accessibility, interoperability, and reusability). The mining industry is encouraged to boost data transparency. Simultaneously, researchers are urged to define essential variables for disclosure, develop independent verification methods, and utilize technologies like remote sensing and AI for automated mine mapping. Addressing these challenges is of paramount importance for tracking decarbonization strategies and informing policies and decisions in the mining sector.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

GITAM School of Technology Hosts Informative Workshop on 'Tunneling'

By Dil Bar Irshad

Unveiling the Upper Ocean's Response to Tropical Cyclones: A Study

By BNN Correspondents

Chinese Consumers Show Preference for Recycled Products, Ipsos Survey Finds

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Record-breaking Property Value Rise in Franklin County, Ohio: Implications and Projections

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Reality Show Contestant Rinku Shares Insights on House Dynamics and De ...
@BNN Newsroom · 5 mins
Reality Show Contestant Rinku Shares Insights on House Dynamics and De ...
heart comment 0
‘Anupamaa’ Explores Balance Between Independence and Parental Duties, Addresses Mental Health

By Rizwan Shah

'Anupamaa' Explores Balance Between Independence and Parental Duties, Addresses Mental Health
WhatsApp Enhances User Privacy with Innovative Group Chat Feature

By Israel Ojoko

WhatsApp Enhances User Privacy with Innovative Group Chat Feature
Love Island’s Rachel Finni Announces Pregnancy and Reflects on Past Regrets

By Momen Zellmi

Love Island's Rachel Finni Announces Pregnancy and Reflects on Past Regrets
Springfield’s 2025 Budget Prioritizes Clean Water, Public Safety

By Muhammad Jawad

Springfield's 2025 Budget Prioritizes Clean Water, Public Safety
Latest Headlines
World News
AIOU Vice Chancellor Highlights Importance of Sports at Annual Cricket Tournament
11 seconds
AIOU Vice Chancellor Highlights Importance of Sports at Annual Cricket Tournament
Harpic and News18 Network Promote Hygiene with New Awareness Film
21 seconds
Harpic and News18 Network Promote Hygiene with New Awareness Film
Annual Michael Byrnes Memorial Cup Fosters Community Spirit and Charity
30 seconds
Annual Michael Byrnes Memorial Cup Fosters Community Spirit and Charity
Roster Changes and Performance Inconsistency in the University of Virginia's Basketball Team
45 seconds
Roster Changes and Performance Inconsistency in the University of Virginia's Basketball Team
Cherries' Lineup Challenge: Greenwood in Spotlight for Upcoming FA Cup Game
51 seconds
Cherries' Lineup Challenge: Greenwood in Spotlight for Upcoming FA Cup Game
Awami League Candidate Surrenders to Court Amid Violation Allegations
51 seconds
Awami League Candidate Surrenders to Court Amid Violation Allegations
ICEA LION King of the Course Golf Series Kicks Off 2024 Season at Machakos Golf Club
2 mins
ICEA LION King of the Course Golf Series Kicks Off 2024 Season at Machakos Golf Club
Northumbria Police Issue Stern Warning Ahead of Tyne-Wear Derby
2 mins
Northumbria Police Issue Stern Warning Ahead of Tyne-Wear Derby
UNC-Asheville Bulldogs to Lock Horns with SC Upstate Spartans in Key Big South Matchup
2 mins
UNC-Asheville Bulldogs to Lock Horns with SC Upstate Spartans in Key Big South Matchup
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app