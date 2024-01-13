Unraveling circATXN7’s Role in Immune Suppression in KRAS-Mutated Colorectal Cancer

A recent study has illuminated the role of circATXN7, a circular RNA, in immune suppression in KRAS-mutated colorectal cancer (CRC). The research, conducted with a patient cohort from the Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, reveals how circATXN7 governs T cell sensitivity to activation-induced cell death (AICD) and its correlation with adverse clinical outcomes and immunotherapeutic resistance. The findings also underscore the potential of targeting circATXN7 in improving antitumor activities of tumor-reactive cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs).

Decoding the Mechanism of Immune Suppression

In CRC with KRAS mutations (KRASMUT), the immune system’s CTLs are more likely to succumb to AICD due to the upregulation of circATXN7. This circular RNA interacts with NF-B, binding to the p65 subunit and obstructing its entry into the nucleus, thereby increasing CTL sensitivity to AICD. The genetic elimination of circATXN7 in CD8+ T cells was found to enhance anti-tumor immunity and amplify the effectiveness of anti-PD1 therapies in mice.

CircATXN7 Levels and Patient Outcomes

Clinically, higher levels of circATXN7 in CTLs have been associated with worse patient outcomes and resistance to immunotherapy. This correlation underscores the significant role of circular RNAs in influencing T cell fate and their potential as targets for cancer immunotherapies.

Role of Lactate in AICD Sensitivity

The study also discovered that lactate, produced by KRASMUT tumors, increases AICD sensitivity in CTLs by inhibiting NF-B activity. This modulation occurs through the MCT1 lactate transporter, suggesting another possible avenue for therapeutic intervention.

The implications of this research are profound, shedding light on the intricate mechanisms of immune suppression and the potential role of circRNAs in cancer immunology. By targeting circRNAs like circATXN7, new strategies for cancer immunotherapies might be within reach, offering hope for improved patient outcomes in the battle against colorectal cancer.