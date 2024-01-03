en English
BNN Newsroom

Unnerving Crime Wave Rocks Peaceful Swampscott Neighborhood

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:37 pm EST
Unnerving Crime Wave Rocks Peaceful Swampscott Neighborhood

The peaceful aura of Swampscott has been punctured by a sudden surge in criminal activity, with residents waking up to the shocking reality of car break-ins and a house burglary over a disturbingly short span of two days. The tranquil neighborhood, unaccustomed to such crime, now finds itself grappling with fear and uncertainty.

A Safe Haven No More?

Allan Fagundes, a resident living near a school where some of these incidents took place, voiced his surprise at this unnerving development. The location of his home, in close proximity to downtown and frequented by through traffic, might have unwittingly become an attractive target for the burglars.

New Year’s Day Marred by More Break-Ins

As residents were still digesting the shocking events, New Year’s Day brought with it further distress. Less than a mile from the initial incidents, another car and a house fell victim to break-ins. Although the burglars failed to steal anything from the car, they managed to make away with items from the house. The affected residents, their peace shattered, chose to remain silent, declining to comment on camera.

Residents and Police: A United Front

In a bid to reclaim their neighborhood’s tranquility, residents like Fagundes are taking matters into their own hands, committing to basic safety measures such as diligently locking doors and being more vigilant. Simultaneously, the Swampscott Police have intensified their efforts to crack down on the criminals. They are seeking valuable information from the public and are particularly interested in any surveillance footage that might provide crucial leads in these break-in incidents.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

