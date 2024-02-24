Unlocking the Potential of Eritrea's Dairy Sector: Insights from the National Dairy Value-chain Conference

Imagine a future where every household in Eritrea can pour a glass of safe, affordable milk, produced with pride by the local farmers. This vision took center stage at the National Dairy Value-chain Conference held in Asmara, Eritrea, on the 21st and 22nd of February. With experts from Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, Denmark, and India sharing the stage, the conference aimed to chart a new course for Eritrea's burgeoning dairy industry.

Best Practices and International Insights

The heart of the conference was the discussion on best practices in dairy production and processing. Professor Gerry, one of the keynote speakers, underscored the importance of using modest resources to generate good incomes for farm families. He pointed to Ireland's dairy industry as a beacon of success, suggesting that Eritrea could replicate this model with proper investment and support from public institutions. The conference also tackled the pressing challenges of food security and nutrition in East Africa, spotlighting the substantial investments in the dairy sector made by neighboring countries like Kenya and Ethiopia over the last decade.

Addressing Climate Change and Quality Concerns

Another critical theme of the conference was the impact of climate change on dairy production. Participants discussed innovative farming techniques that could help the dairy sector adapt to changing environmental conditions. The need for maintaining high standards of milk production was also emphasized, with a focus on quality as a critical factor in scaling up dairy production. The discussions resonated with ongoing efforts in the region, such as a new project highlighted by Makerere University aimed at closing the nutrition gap of crossbred dairy cattle in Uganda, further underscoring the conference's relevance to the broader East African context.

Collaboration and Progress

The conference was not just about presentations and panel discussions; it was a testament to the resilience and warmth of the Eritrean people. The organization of the event and the inclusivity of the discussions were highly praised, with a strong emphasis on learning from international experiences to advance Eritrea's dairy value chain. The conference showcased the potential for collaboration among nations and experts to foster development and ensure a prosperous future for the dairy industry in Eritrea and beyond.

As the curtains closed on the National Dairy Value-chain Conference, it was clear that the path to ensuring sufficient, affordable, and safe milk production in Eritrea is paved with challenges. Yet, the conference illuminated the opportunities that lie ahead, with the promise of leveraging modest resources for significant gains. By drawing on the lessons from global counterparts and focusing on innovation, quality, and sustainability, Eritrea is poised to transform its dairy sector into a model of success. The conference may have ended, but the journey towards a brighter dairy future in Eritrea has just begun.