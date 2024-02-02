Unlocking the Gene Behind Rapid Evolution of Male Genitalia in Fruit Flies

In a groundbreaking scientific discovery, the gene influencing the evolution of male genitalia in two closely related species of fruit flies, Drosophila simulans and Drosophila mauritiana, has been identified. The research, conducted by Oxford Brookes University and Durham University, pinpointed the gene Sox21b as a key player in the rapid transformation of the genital lobes in these species.

Understanding the Role of Sox21b

The fruit flies' male genital lobes, which are used to hold onto females during mating, have seen significant transformations in less than 240,000 years. Drosophila simulans has evolved larger genital lobes compared to Drosophila mauritiana. This change is attributed to the higher levels of Sox21b gene expression, resulting in smaller genital lobes in Drosophila mauritiana.

Exploring the Genetic Manipulation

By manipulating the Sox21b gene in the fruit flies' genomes, the researchers managed to alter the size and shape of the posterior lobe. The alteration, in turn, affected the duration of mating. This discovery paves the way for further experiments on sexual selection and mating strategies.

Implication of Genital Size in Species Identification

Dr. Daniela Santos Nunes of Oxford Brookes University emphasized the role of genital size in species identification and mating efficiency. According to her, this gene could reinforce species divergence. On the other hand, Professor Alistair McGregor, from Durham University's Department of Biosciences, underscored the importance of genital structures in mating and how this discovery provides an insight into sexual selection and the evolutionary pressures on secondary sexual characteristics.

The study adds to the understanding of sexual selection and the evolutionary pressures on secondary sexual characteristics, which are among the fastest evolving animal body parts due to factors like female choice and different reproductive requirements of each sex. The findings have been published in the journal Current Biology.