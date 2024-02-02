Unlocking Popplio in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet's Indigo Disk DLC: A Comprehensive Guide

The digital universe of Pokemon has once again expanded with the release of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet's Indigo Disk DLC. This expansion has brought a wave of excitement for trainers across the globe as it introduces the option to capture the beloved Generation 7 water-type starter, Popplio, and its subsequent evolutions, Brionne and Primarina.

Unlocking the BB League Club Room

To embark on the journey of capturing Popplio, players must first unlock the BB League Club Room. This feat is achieved by completing the initial objectives set out in the DLC. The BB League Club Room serves as the gateway to the Coastal Biome - the native habitat of Popplio.

Enhancing Coastal Biome's Diversity

Once inside the Club Room, the next step requires trainers to donate 3,000 BP, the in-game currency, to enhance the diversity of the Coastal Biome. Accumulating BP can be done through solo quests, but teaming up with fellow trainers in group quests offers a more efficient way to amass the necessary points.

Finding and Capturing Popplio

With the Coastal Biome diversified, the search for Popplio begins. Trainers can find this water-type Pokemon around the Coastal Plaza or Coastal Rest Area, particularly along the pristine beaches in the water. Popplio spawns around level 60, a challenge that adds to the thrill of the hunt. Savvy trainers can increase their chances of capturing Popplio by employing strategies such as putting it to sleep and using Ultra Balls or Dive Balls.

Evolving Popplio and Maximizing its Strength

Typically, Popplio evolves into Brionne at level 17 and then into Primarina at level 34. However, since the Popplio encountered in the Coastal Biome will already be above level 34, it only needs to level up once to evolve. It's recommended that trainers use a Water tera-type for Popplio to maximize its strength. However, other tera-types like Fire or Grass can be selected to mitigate its weaknesses. The best natures for Popplio, to enhance its abilities, are modest, quiet, and timid.

This addition to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet's Indigo Disk DLC offers trainers a chance to add a robust water-type Pokemon to their roster, promising exciting adventures ahead.