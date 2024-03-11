Unleashing Egypt's Economic Potential: Empowering Women Against Cultural Norms

Before moving to Egypt in 2011, journalist Leslie T. Chang envisioned a country bustling with progressive and cosmopolitan vibes, partly defined by its accomplished women. However, the reality she encountered painted a stark contrast, revealing a society deeply entrenched in conservative norms that severely limit women's rights to education, employment, and basic freedoms, effectively stifling the country's economic potential.

Understanding the Divide

In Egypt, a significant gulf exists between the progressive, educated women who represent a tiny fraction of the population and the vast majority, where women's rights are heavily restricted. According to the World Values Survey, 92% of both men and women believe males make better leaders, underscoring the pervasive gender bias that undermines women's participation in the workforce and leadership roles. This societal divide not only impacts women on a personal level but also hampers Egypt's economic growth by not utilizing half of its human resources.

Impact of Intimate Partner Violence

Intimate partner violence (IPV) significantly affects women's economic empowerment in Egypt. Research from the Economic Research Forum highlights how IPV reduces women's labor participation and bargaining power within households. Furthermore, conservative gender role attitudes exacerbate the situation, leading to a cycle of diminished economic independence and empowerment for women. The findings stress the importance of policies promoting women's education, asset ownership, and legal reforms to counteract these effects and empower women economically and socially.

The Care Economy and Women's Employment

Another challenge to women's economic participation in Egypt is the shrinking and increasingly privatized care economy. Djavad Salehi-Isfahani's research indicates worsening conditions for care workers, including reduced formality and pay penalties, which disincentivize women from participating in the labor market. Additionally, declining rates of participation in contributory social insurance further marginalize women, pointing to the need for institutional reforms in Egypt's social insurance scheme to support women's employment.

In a country where cultural norms deeply influence women's rights and economic participation, addressing these issues is crucial for unleashing Egypt's full economic potential. By empowering women, Egypt can tap into a vast reservoir of talent and creativity that remains largely untapped due to restrictive societal norms. The journey towards equality and economic empowerment for Egyptian women is fraught with challenges, but it is a necessary endeavor for the country's future prosperity.