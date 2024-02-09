Uniting Belfast: Catholic Priest Invites Protestant Families to 'Friendship Day' at City Cemetery

In a heartwarming gesture of unity and reconciliation, Fr Martin Magill, a Catholic priest from St John's Chapel in west Belfast, has extended an invitation to Protestant families for a 'Friendship Day' at Belfast City Cemetery, located in a predominantly nationalist area. Scheduled for this coming Saturday, 10 February, the event is part of the '4 Corners Festival', an annual interfaith program co-led by Fr Magill and Presbyterian Minister Steve Stockman, aiming to foster relationships and understanding across the city.

A Bridge Across Divides

Established in 1869, Belfast City Cemetery is a cross-denominational burial ground with roughly 230,000 graves and is the final resting place for numerous historical figures. Despite its rich history, demographic shifts have rendered the area primarily Catholic, causing unease for some Protestant families visiting their ancestors' graves. The 'Friendship Day' seeks to address this issue by providing a welcoming environment for these families.

Activities planned for the day include a historical tour led by local historian Tom Hartley and grave cleaning, where around 60 young people and their youth leaders from both sides of the community will participate. This initiative aims to bring together individuals from diverse backgrounds and strengthen the bonds of understanding and respect.

Fostering Unity and Understanding

"What we're trying to do is to promote friendship and understanding in the city," Fr Magill said. "We're very conscious that there are still barriers, even though the peace process has been going on for a long time."

These barriers, while slowly eroding, continue to affect the daily lives of Belfast residents, particularly in areas like west Belfast. Fr Magill's initiative seeks to create opportunities for meaningful engagement and interaction between communities that have historically been divided.

Expanding the Circle of Inclusion

With the success of the initial 'Friendship Day', Fr Magill plans to make this an annual event, eventually welcoming visitors from outside the area as well. Additionally, he intends to organize a 'Friendship Sunday' during warmer months, offering hospitality in the parish hall.

In an effort to involve political leaders in this reconciliation process, Fr Magill has extended an invitation to political party representatives from Belfast City Hall, expressing hope that their participation will further promote unity and understanding in the city.

As Belfast continues its journey towards healing and reconciliation, events like 'Friendship Day' serve as a reminder of the power of unity and the importance of fostering relationships across divides. In the words of Fr Magill, "It's about creating a culture of encounter, where people can meet each other, share their stories, and build friendships."

This Saturday, as Protestant families make their way to Belfast City Cemetery, they will be met with open arms and warm hearts – a testament to the resilience and determination of a city working towards lasting peace and unity.