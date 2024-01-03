United Utilities Bolsters Environmental Resilience with Infrastructure Improvements in Ramsbottom

In a major move towards enhancing environmental resilience, United Utilities, the water supplier, has initiated substantial infrastructure improvements in Ramsbottom. The objective of this initiative is clear – to improve the water quality of the River Irwell and bolster its resilience against heavy rainfall.

Preparing the Ground

The ongoing work on Nuttall Lane involves a well-thought-out array of preparatory steps. These include detailed surveys, extensive ground investigations, vegetation clearance, and reinforcement of the road surface. This meticulous preparatory phase is anticipated to span approximately five months.

A Glimpse into the Future

The primary construction, scheduled to commence this spring, holds promising prospects for the area. It includes the construction of an underground storm water tank with an impressive capacity of 3.5 million litres. The project also involves the installation of new connecting pipes into the existing sewer network and the establishment of two new above-ground control units. With a projected completion by spring 2026, these efforts are part of United Utilities’ broader strategy to expedite their environmental commitments.

Navigating Disruptions

However, as with any significant infrastructure undertaking, the project will necessitate temporary closures and diversions of footpaths and public rights of way. United Utilities acknowledges the sensitivity of the work location, which is within an area of heritage interest and designated woodland. The company is committed to minimizing disruption to the community and ensuring the work respects the local environment, particularly Nuttall Park.

In conclusion, this undertaking by United Utilities represents a substantial investment in the region’s environmental future. As the work progresses, the company’s commitment to minimising disruption and preserving local heritage and environmental integrity will be pivotal to its success.