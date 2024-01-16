United Bank Backs Affordable Senior Housing Project in Birmingham

United Bank, carrying a formidable $1.3 billion portfolio across Southwest Alabama and Northwest Florida, has taken a decisive step towards addressing the need for affordable senior housing in the Birmingham area. The bank has provided $700,000 in soft financing to Vantage Development, a seasoned player in the development of senior living facilities, apartment complexes, and single-family homes in the Southeast, particularly Alabama. The fruits of this collaboration will be seen in the form of The Villas at York, a 52-unit affordable housing complex.

United Bank's Role in The Villas at York

United Bank's contribution to The Villas at York is not limited to soft financing alone. The bank is also extending $4.5 million in construction financing for the project through its involvement in United Community Bank's $11 million construction facility. This financial aid is a part of the funds granted by the 2020 Capital Magnet Fund award from the CDFI Fund division of the US Treasury Department, a testament to United Bank's commitment to fostering community development.

Vantage Development's Vision: Affordable Senior Housing

Vantage Development, the company leading the construction of The Villas at York, is known for its focus on developing affordable living options for various demographics. With this project, the company is targeting seniors, offering one- and two-bedroom apartment homes to individuals aged 55 and over. These units will not merely provide housing but will also feature various on-site amenities tailored to the residents' needs, enriching their living experience.

Community Impact: The Villas at York

As The Villas at York takes shape, it stands to make a significant impact on the community. The project was a topic of discussion at a 2023 meeting of the Jefferson County Planning & Zoning Commission, indicating its importance within the community and the comprehensive planning process. The affordable housing complex will not only provide a solution to the senior housing problem in the Birmingham area but also lay the groundwork for future similar initiatives.