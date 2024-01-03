en English
BNN Newsroom

Unique Waterfront Property for Sale with No Overnight Stays

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:06 pm EST
An oceanfront property, nestled at 5109 Seashore Dr in Newport Beach, California, has recently been listed for sale. However, it comes with a unique caveat – overnight stays are strictly prohibited. Despite its prime waterfront location and an attractive price tag of $375,000, the property cannot be used as a traditional residence.

The Property’s Features

Presented in an as-is condition, the property is part of a probate sale subject to court approval. It houses a charming beach cottage, built in 1929, that carries the aura of classic architecture combined with the charm of seaside living. The layout includes three bedrooms and two baths, along with an attached garage. Interestingly, the property also comes with a highly desirable short-term occupancy permit.

Market Comparison

In comparison to other properties in Newport Beach, this listing is priced significantly lower. The median sold price in the area is a hefty $6,295,000, making this property’s asking price a relative bargain. However, potential buyers must balance the allure of the price and location against the unusual restriction on overnight stays.

The Implication of the Unique Condition

The reason behind the restriction on overnight stays has not been disclosed, leaving room for speculation. Perhaps it’s a condition laid out in the probate sale, or maybe it has to do with the property’s short-term occupancy permit. Regardless, interested parties must weigh the pros and cons before making a decision. While the property’s appealing aspects are undeniable, the inability to use it for sleeping or living in it full-time may be a deal-breaker for some.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

