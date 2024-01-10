Union Kitchen Celebrates Dolly Parton's Birthday with Themed Brunch and Charity Drive

On January 20, Houston's Union Kitchen will be filled with the melodies of country music legend Dolly Parton as it hosts a commemorative brunch in honor of her 78th birthday. The event, planned across all five locations of the Union Kitchen, promises a feast not only for the stomach but also for the soul, with a menu and ambiance inspired by Parton's life and music.

Feasting on Dolly's Delights

The brunch menu has been meticulously curated by Union Kitchen's General Manager, Rebekah Vera, and Chef James Lundy. It brings together Southern-style dishes, resonating deeply with Parton's roots. Highlights include a breakfast sampler, a nod to the hearty meals of the South, and a spicy twist to the traditional eggs Benedict coined as 'Tennessee Homesick Blues.'

Complementing the food are specialty cocktails, each one a tribute to Parton's iconic hits. Guests can savor the 'Jolene' or the 'Blond Boss'—libations that harmoniously blend the spirit of Parton's music with the spirit of the drink.

More Than Just a Musical Brunch

While the regular brunch menu will still be available, the event offers an elevated experience. The air will be filled with Parton's music, with a special playlist featuring her timeless classics, songs from her contemporaries, and tracks from newer artists shaped by her influence, setting a festive and nostalgic tone.

A Tribute to Dolly's Philanthropy

The event is more than just a celebration of Parton's music and culinary legacy. It also highlights her philanthropic efforts, particularly her Imagination Library charity, which promotes childhood literacy. In this spirit, Union Kitchen encourages guests to bring new children's books to donate at the event. These books will be given to Casa de Esperanza, a charity that supports young children in need across Texas, thereby weaving a thread of hope and literacy in the fabric of celebration.