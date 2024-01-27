Uniform Civil Code Panel Nearing Completion of Work, Draft Expected Soon, Says Uttarakhand CM Dhami

In a significant stride towards social harmony and equality, Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, announced the impending completion of the state's Uniform Civil Code (UCC) draft. The UCC, a document that aims to usher in uniformity in personal laws for citizens irrespective of their religion or community, has been under development by a committee led by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai since May 27, 2022.

UCC Drafting in Final Stages

Chief Minister Dhami confirmed that the draft, initially in English, is now being typed in Hindi, and various volumes are being prepared. The committee's tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently by 15 days, to finalize the draft and complete remaining formalities. The UCC draft is expected to be submitted to the government on February 2, after which an Assembly session will be convened to discuss its implementation across Uttarakhand.

UCC: A Key Election Promise

The introduction of the UCC was a significant promise during the 2022 assembly elections in Uttarakhand. This common set of laws dealing with marriage, inheritance, adoption, and other personal matters has been a subject of heated debate, polarizing opinions across the country. Nonetheless, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly advocated for its implementation, asserting the need for uniformity in laws and adherence to the Constitution's principles.

UCC: A Step Towards Constitutional Directive

The UCC is viewed as a step towards fulfilling the constitutional directive under Article 44, which encourages the state to strive for a uniform code across India's territory. The committee's draft reportedly advocates for gender equality and equal rights for daughters in ancestral properties, while not recommending a raise in the marriageable age for women to 21 years. Other BJP-ruled states, including Gujarat and Assam, are also in the process of passing UCC in their respective territories.

As Uttarakhand nears the completion of its Uniform Civil Code draft, the country watches with bated breath, waiting to see how this potentially transformative legislation shapes the social fabric of the Devbhoomi, the land of Gods.

