en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Unfolding the Intricacies of Preterm Baby Care on ‘MwasuzeMutya’

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:30 pm EST
Unfolding the Intricacies of Preterm Baby Care on ‘MwasuzeMutya’

Renowned actress Ruth Kalibala and eminent pediatrician Dr. Christine Shema are poised to enlighten viewers on the nuances of preterm baby care on the acclaimed show ‘MwasuzeMutya’. Slated to air at 9:00 AM, the episode is anticipated to be an illuminating guide for those grappling with questions about childbirth, and more specifically, the unique trials and tribulations associated with the handling of premature infants, colloquially known as preemies.

A Firsthand Account: Motherhood and Preterm Birth

The segment will also delve into the poignant narrative of a mother who navigated the turbulent waters of preterm childbirth, giving birth to twins at a mere 25 weeks. Her arduous journey, characterized by protracted hospital stays, with one twin requiring three months of hospital care and the other necessitating an even more extended period, provides an intimate look into the realities many parents face.

The Global Impact of Premature Birth

Preterm births are far from an isolated phenomenon, with an alarming number of approximately 15 million babies born prematurely each year worldwide. The ramifications are far-reaching, affecting parents who are compelled to commence their maternity leave while their newborns languish in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Advocating for a Change

A burgeoning petition seeks to effect a significant shift in how maternity leave is structured for parents of preemies. Advocates argue for maternity leave to commence once premature babies are discharged and brought home, rather than from the moment of birth. This proposed change aims to afford parents additional time to bond with their newborns outside the sterile confines of a hospital.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

US Army Helicopters Sink Houthi Ships in Red Sea: A New Chapter in Middle East Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Fleur East Announces Pregnancy, Ushering in Exciting New Chapter in 2024

By Geeta Pillai

Eighty Light Years Triumphs in Class 4 - 1200M - A Horse Racing Event

By Nitish Verma

Email Backups: Guarding Your Digital Correspondence Against Unforeseen Perils

By BNN Correspondents

New York's Times Square Ushers in 2024 Amidst Global Tensions ...
@BNN Newsroom · 50 mins
New York's Times Square Ushers in 2024 Amidst Global Tensions ...
heart comment 0
King Charles III Honors Six From Channel Islands, Major Development Approved in Jersey

By BNN Correspondents

King Charles III Honors Six From Channel Islands, Major Development Approved in Jersey
RTL’s Holiday Program Unveiled: A Blend of Entertainment and Privacy Commitment

By Muthana Al-Najjar

RTL's Holiday Program Unveiled: A Blend of Entertainment and Privacy Commitment
Celebrities Take on Trolls: A Shift in Managing Public Perception

By Wojciech Zylm

Celebrities Take on Trolls: A Shift in Managing Public Perception
January Sales Highlight: Substantial Savings on Air Fryers

By Quadri Adejumo

January Sales Highlight: Substantial Savings on Air Fryers
Latest Headlines
World News
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
37 seconds
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Jharkhand CM Forecasts Major Political Shift in 2024
59 seconds
Jharkhand CM Forecasts Major Political Shift in 2024
United Cup Tennis Tournament: A Series of Thrilling Matches
2 mins
United Cup Tennis Tournament: A Series of Thrilling Matches
Liverpool vs Newcastle: A New Year's Kick-off to the Premier League 2024
3 mins
Liverpool vs Newcastle: A New Year's Kick-off to the Premier League 2024
Israeli Military Plans Continued Gaza Operations as 2024 Dawns: A New Year Amidst Conflict
3 mins
Israeli Military Plans Continued Gaza Operations as 2024 Dawns: A New Year Amidst Conflict
COPD Patients in Ireland Brace for Winter: Strategies and Support
3 mins
COPD Patients in Ireland Brace for Winter: Strategies and Support
Indian Wrestlers Gear Up for Paris Olympics Amid Organizational Challenges
5 mins
Indian Wrestlers Gear Up for Paris Olympics Amid Organizational Challenges
Maina Njenga Decries Arrest of Innocent Youths, Accuses Government of Political Witch Hunt
5 mins
Maina Njenga Decries Arrest of Innocent Youths, Accuses Government of Political Witch Hunt
Gideon Levy Uncovers Israeli Attitudes Towards Palestinians: A Deep Dive
5 mins
Gideon Levy Uncovers Israeli Attitudes Towards Palestinians: A Deep Dive
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
37 seconds
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
9 mins
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
39 mins
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
1 hour
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
1 hour
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
1 hour
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
3 hours
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
3 hours
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app