Unexploded Landmines: The Silent Threat to Children in Syria

In the serene province of Al-Raqqa, Syria, a typical day of children playing on a farm took a tragic turn when a remnant landmine from ISIS detonated. This incident, which occurred on a mountain overlooking Al-Dalha Village in the southern countryside of Al-Raqqa, left four children injured.

An Ongoing Threat

The injured children were promptly transported to a hospital to receive the necessary medical treatment. Unfortunately, this incident is not an isolated event. Earlier, on January 4, a similar tragedy unfolded in Khaneyz village in the northern part of Al-Raqqah city. An explosion from an old landmine claimed the life of a child and injured two others. These innocent victims were also taken to the national hospital in Al-Raqqah city for treatment.

The Silent Killer

These incidents serve as harsh reminders of the ongoing issue of unremoved war remnants, such as landmines, that continue to pose a significant danger in various parts of Syria. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported 139 civilians killed this year due to explosions of mines and other explosive objects left over from the war, including 30 children.

A Call for Action

Despite the clear and present danger to civilians, particularly children, there appears to be a lack of action from authorities and local organizations to clear these hazardous remnants from affected areas. The war in Syria may have shifted from the headlines, but its deadly remnants continue to claim lives and limbs. It is a silent killer that requires immediate attention and action. The time to act is now, to protect the innocent, to safeguard the future, and to ensure that no child has to pay the price for a war they did not choose.